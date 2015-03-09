(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that Spanish
regional GDP growth patterns were uneven over the period
2008-2013.
Fitch analyses and compares regional GDP evolution in Spain over
2008-2013, as
well as the methodological aspects that determine economic
aggregates and the
weight of the informal economy.
Overall, regions located in the southern half behaved worse than
the whole of
Spain while northern regions outperformed it. These latter
regions have
historically also shown higher GDP per capita than the national
average. The GDP
of Navarre - the best performer - declined by 3.86% over
2008-2013, compared
with a decline of 5.96% for Spain.
Regional GDP growth varied widely compared with the national
average over this
period: La Rioja was the closest to Spain, with the disparity
versus the
country's performance tending to widen as one approaches the
best (Navarre) and
worst (Asturias) performers.
The contribution of the 17 regions to national GDP has been
exceptionally stable
over the long term, according to National Statistical Institute
(INE) data, with
the exception of Madrid, whose contribution increased by 118bp
between 1995 and
2013. The weighting of the four largest regions in economic
terms - Catalonia,
Madrid, Andalusia and Valencia - in national GDP was unchanged
over 2008-2013.
Regarding its individual performance, Madrid's GDP growth
pattern was singularly
different from that of Spain, while the other three had more
similar growth to
the country.
The National Statistical Institute (INE) is responsible for
calculating regional
GDP in Spain, which is based on the national GDP aggregate
estimate. Regional
GDP estimates are reviewed on an annual basis over a five-year
period, so the
final estimate is released in the fifth year. A top-down
approach is used, so
that estimated total regional GDP matches national GDP. However,
economic
activities with no clear geographical delimitation and other
technical
difficulties in regional GDP aggregation make calculating GDP a
complex issue.
As a result, estimates for the same year and region in the
annual series are
often subject to revisions. While Fitch considers regional
results as accurate
and that they are accepted as a market consensus, the
publication of GDP
statistics would be better served with more information on the
practical
application of the methodology.
Fitch further notes that the official data do not capture the
activity of the
informal economy. Its definition makes it difficult to be
measured, but recent,
in-depth research on Spain has enabled it to be quantified at a
regional level.
Overall, the estimated weight of the underground economy in
Spain's GDP in 2012
was 24.6%. The lack of records of such economic transactions
means a net loss to
public revenues, which is normally offset by higher fiscal
pressure on tax
contributors.
The informal sector is fairly homogeneous across regions but
slightly more
significant in the country's economically weaker southern
regions. Furthermore,
public authorities have implemented a series of initiatives
since 2012 to
capture these economic activities hidden from tax contribution.
