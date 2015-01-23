(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Volvo
Treasury AB's
EUR900m 5.5 year non-call and EUR600m 8.25 year non-call
subordinated fixed to
reset capital securities 'BB+' ratings. The securities are
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by AB Volvo (Volvo).
It has also affirmed Volvo's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Volvo Treasury AB's senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch rates the issues two notches below Volvo's IDR, given
their going-concern
loss absorption in form of fully discretionary interest deferral
features. They
are contractually subordinated to senior debt and senior-ranking
only to common
equity, reflecting the lower recovery prospects in a bankruptcy
or liquidation
scenario relative to senior obligations.
Both issues have been assigned 50% equity credit, as they meet
Fitch's criteria
with regard to deep subordination, deferrable interest coupon
payments at the
option of the issuer and remaining effective maturity of at
least five years
(including coupon step ups below 1% and replacement language).
The securities
also have no material covenants or events of defaults that are
inconsistent with
Fitch's assignment of equity credit.
However, deferrals of interest are cumulative and incur interest
when overdue.
In addition, any deferred interest will become due and payable
following events
such as payment of discretionary distributions or repurchases of
junior or
parity securities. These are debt-like features, which reduce
the company's
flexibility under the instruments and accordingly limit the
equity treatment to
50%, in line with Fitch's methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hybrid Improves Credit Metrics
The 50% equity credit assigned to Volvo's hybrid issue improved
Volvo's leverage
at end-2014 to levels that are commensurate with the group's
'BBB' ratings. It
also lengthened the group's maturity profile and boosted its
liquidity. Fitch
expects financial headroom to gradually improve over the next
18-24 months, with
funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage falling below
1.5x at
end-2016.
Earnings and internal cash flow will be supported by cost- and
investment-savings initiatives, although restructuring costs
will initially
offset the positive impact. The group is refocusing its strategy
on sustainably
improving operating and financial leverage, following 15 years
of M&A aimed at
streamlining the group towards commercial vehicles.
Solid Current Trading
Current trading is supported by cost savings and positive price
realisations
from its renewed product range. Demand drop, following the
introduction of Euro
VI emission standards in Europe, was less severe than expected,
with European
trucks sold down 3% yoy in the first three quarters of 2014.
This was more than
offset by a successful increase in truck prices from the group's
extensive
product renewal programme, resulting in a 6% increase in
revenues in the same
period. However, we expect growth rates to have reversed in 4Q14
as comparison
with strong sales in 4Q13 becomes unfavourable.
Developed Markets' Recovery
We expect a recovery in developed markets, in particular, North
America, to have
offset slower demand in emerging countries in 2014. North
American order intake
in 3Q14 was up more than 35% yoy across trucks and construction
equipment (CE).
This was in contrast to emerging markets, where we expect to see
weaker growth
than in previous years.
Truck demand in Brazil was subdued in 2014, due to the payback
effect of an
extended period of government incentives, combined with cautious
investments
ahead of the upcoming presidential elections and slower economic
activity on the
continent. In addition, the Chinese CE market is in decline from
reduced
government stimuli and reduced access to financing for dealers
and customers.
Disposals Offset Acquisitions
Volvo's M&A approach of funding acquisitions via disposal
proceeds is
credit-positive. The SEK8.9bn proceeds from the sale of Volvo
Rents and its
commercial real estate business offset an SEK6bn increase in net
debt from a 45%
stake purchase in DFCV and the SEK1bn Terex acquisition at the
beginning of
2014. The disposals are part of the group's strategy to focus on
its core
commercial vehicles business.
'BBB' Business Profile
The ratings are supported by Volvo's geographic and business
diversification as
a full-line truck maker, its leading market positions in major
markets and
growing exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The group's
services business
(23% of sales) provides fairly stable income and mitigates the
inherent
volatility of its end-markets.
Volvo's business profile will benefit from the increased
diversification and
exposure to China provided by DFCV's leading market shares in
its domestic
market and Terex's 25.2% holding in Inner Mongolia North Hauler
Joint Stock Co.
The Chinese market for heavy- and medium-duty trucks is the
largest in the world
by number of trucks sold, but is difficult for international
manufacturers to
access.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity at Volvo's industrial operations is sound, with
SEK49.7bn of liquidity
sources at end-2013, comprising SEK17.8bn of unrestricted cash
and SEK31.9bn of
undrawn committed credit facilities. This compares with
SEK46.8bn (SEK8.7bn net
of internal funding) of debt maturing in 2013. Liquidity at-end
2014 was
supported by an issue of EUR1.5bn (around SEK14bn) subordinated
fixed to reset
capital securities in December 2014. It is the group's financial
policy to
maintain sufficient liquidity for 12-18 months, assuming no
access to capital
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Structural improvement and reduced cyclicality of group
operating margin (FY13:
2.1%), particularly at its truck division
-FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of more than 8% (FY13: 4.1%)
-FFO adjusted net leverage of less than 1x (FYE13: 2.5x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Operating loss
-FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of less than 4%
-Persistent negative FCF, actual or expected (FY13: SEK-3.7bn)
-FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 2x
-Significant weakening in liquidity
The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Cigdem Cerit
Associate Director
+90 212 279 10 11
Supervisory Analyst
Ha-Anh Bui
Director
+44 20 3530 1566
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.