(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q15 here HONG KONG, February 18 (Fitch) Positive pressure on Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings is ebbing, Fitch Ratings says in a new report today. Three of 18 Fitch-rated Asia Pacific sovereign credits are on Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative, with just one - New Zealand - on Positive Outlook. The report provides summary credit views on all 18 Fitch-rated sovereigns in the region. For this edition, the report has been revamped into a more graphical format with an interactive front-page interface. "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview November 2014" is available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.