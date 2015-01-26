(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) The ECB's quantitative easing
programme is unlikely
to materially boost eurozone banks' earnings or kick-start
lending in the bloc,
Fitch Ratings says. But it does reduce downside risk from
prolonged deflation.
Any positive impact on banks is likely to be temporary unless
their balance
sheets are freed up for more lending or structural reforms raise
real and
sustainable economic growth.
We think QE is unlikely to stimulate lending in the eurozone's
crisis-hit
economies, despite the start of rebalancing and recovery in some
countries. The
economic outlook is still fragile, so demand for credit is
likely to remain
subdued, and tighter regulatory requirements are making loan
growth more
difficult for banks.
Banks have to hold an increasing amount of regulatory capital
against the loans
they extend as Basel III rules are phased in. The bar is also
being raised by
the ECB in its role as the new single supervisor - it recently
communicated its
Pillar 2 expectations for buffer capital to each of the banks.
They will also
have to build debt and capital buffers to meet new total
loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) and minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities (MREL)
rules. Gearing up bank balance sheets through loan expansion
runs contrary to
these regulatory pressures.
Some banks may be able to generate more trading income, as the
ECB's
accommodative policy should push down bond yields and encourage
trading flow.
Gains on any sales of sovereign bond holdings by banks are
likely to be limited
because yields have continued to fall in recent months. Any
revenue benefits
from sovereign bond sales and trading will probably be offset by
lower margins
from a flatter yield curve, so the balance is likely to be
neutral or even
slightly negative for profitability.
Many banks in northern Europe are already awash with liquidity,
so lower bond
yields would only distort credit pricing there even more.
Weaknesses in some of
the economies, such as Germany and France, which grew 1.2% and
0.4%,
respectively, yoy in 3Q14, are likely to keep investment
appetite, and therefore
loan demand, muted, especially for good-quality corporates,
despite even cheaper
potential funding rates.
Southern European banks could benefit more from QE, but the
impact would depend
on the pricing of their sovereign debt portfolios and the extent
to which these
are booked as held-to-maturity assets. But there could be some
rebalancing of
sovereign debt portfolios and banks are likely to look to lock
in some gains.
Loan expansion is even less likely in southern Europe, as most
banks there are
still strengthening balance sheets, gradually reducing impaired
loans and
dealing with legacy assets.
If the ECB's actions do not ward off deflation, eurozone banks
would come under
more pressure from dampening earnings, increasing non-performing
loans and
weakening collateral values.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Senior Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1702
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
