(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) This week, Fitch Ratings' 'Inside Credit' features the impact of sustained low oil prices on oil sector M&A activity. The M&A market may see an additional boost in activity as long-term low oil prices may lead large oil companies to acquire smaller, potentially distressed ones. While this would reduce major oil companies' ability to finance their operations through disposals, buyers would also be more likely to finance deals using equity rather than borrowing, particularly for larger acquisitions. 'Oil companies' results will look pretty awful for Q4 and the next couple of quarters,' says Alex Griffiths, Managing Director. 'But over the medium term they have flexibility. Fitch will be closely monitoring what companies do with opex, capex, shareholder returns and disposals. Where Fitch expects companies to return to credit profiles consistent with their ratings in the medium term, ratings should remain unchanged.' Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --Impact of declining oil prices on CAPEX --U.S. banks' risk from oil price declines --Margin lending in China and corporate governance risks --FHA move and falling mortgage rates may spur US home buying or refinancing --International insurance regulations no threat to ratings --Greek election uncertainty raises banks' liquidity risks --Big Swiss companies well prepared for currency volatility --Featured video series: US Housing and Interest Rates --Teleconference replay: MENA sovereigns and lower oil prices 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.