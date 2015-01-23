(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the seven largest Canadian banking institutions by assets (referred to as Canadian Banks) following a peer review committee. The seven financial institutions included in this peer review are Bank of Montreal (BMO; rated 'AA-/F1+'), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; rated 'AA-/F1+'), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC; rated 'AA-/F1+'), Caisse Centrale DesJardins (CCD; rated 'AA-/F1+')National Bank of Canada (NBC; rated 'A+/F1'), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; rated 'AA/F1+') and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD; rated 'AA-/F1+'). Please see separate rating action commentary for each institution detailing the specific rating action and rationale. The Rating Outlook for the Canadian banks remains Stable. Fitch's ratings for the Canadian banks remain some of the agency's highest ratings globally, supported by the banks' resilient operating performance over multiple cycles and most banks' preponderance of mortgages insured with the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC), which in effect makes any losses on these loans a sovereign obligation. Additionally, the banks's good funding profiles and attractive access to wholesale funding markets also support their high ratings. However, Fitch is becoming more and more cautious about macroeconomic concerns beginning to impact the Canadian banking sector. This includes a high level of consumer indebtedness in Canada, some overvaluation in the housing market, and to the extent that the drop in global oil prices causes higher credit losses or have negative spillover effects to the overall economy, this could also potentially impact ratings over time. Additionally, Fitch believes that Canadian bank earnings have been supported by low provision expense over the last few years, and with the potential reversion in asset quality metrics, Fitch would expect higher provisioning to begin to weigh on overall earnings. With the drop in earnings--particularly in the retail businesses--Fitch believes that some of the Canadian banks' earnings mix may skew more towards capital markets and wealth management. To the extent that this modestly increases the overall volatility of earnings, this could be a negative ratings driver. Similarly, Fitch believes that the Canadian banks' asset quality metrics are near a trough and there is likely to be some reversion in asset quality metrics for the reasons noted above. To the extent that a banks' reversion in asset quality metrics is above peer levels or impact's the company's capital ratios could also impact ratings over time. Fitch will published a special report on the Canadian banks entitled "Canadian Banks: Nearing a Tipping Point" in the coming weeks. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.