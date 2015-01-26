(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR), bank facility and long-term unsecured debt ratings for Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) with a Stable Rating Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of CCA's IDR at 'BB+' reflects the company's strong credit metrics offset by declining occupancy rates and contract losses. Over the last year, the company has benefited from refinancing its unsecured bonds at a lower cost, thus improving its fixed-charge coverage ratio. CCA also upsized its secured revolving credit facility, improving its liquidity. STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS CCA's leverage is low relative to Fitch's rated U.S. equity REIT universe but in-line with broader corporates at the same rating level. Leverage (as measured by net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) was 3.1x for the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2014, versus 3.0x and 2.5x for full year 2013 and 2012, respectively. Excluding the effect of a $70 million lease prepayment CCA made in 3Q 2014, TTM leverage would have been 2.9x. The company targets leverage of 3.0x with a maximum level of 4.0x. Fitch projects that leverage will decline slightly to approximately 3.0x over the next two years as the company generates cash flows from newly-signed contracts and in-process developments. CCA also has a high level of fixed-charge coverage. Coverage was 8.2x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2014 versus 7.2x and 6.4x in full years 2013 and 2012, respectively. This metric is also strong relative to Fitch's rated U.S. REIT universe but in-line with broader corporates at the same rating level. Fitch defines coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring maintenance capital expenditures divided by cash interest expense incurred. Fitch expects coverage will decline to the mid-7.0x area as the company refinances amounts outstanding on its revolving credit facility with longer-term unsecured debt. FALLING OCCUPANCIES Average compensated occupancy was at 84.4% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2014, down from 85.2% as of Dec 31, 2013 and a high of 99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2007. Total occupancy excluding idled facilities was 95.5% as of Sept. 30, 2014, up slightly from 95% as of Dec. 31, 2013, indicative of stability for assets in operation. While CCA desires a certain level of vacancy in order to meet demand, occupancy has fallen steadily over the past six years. This trend has been driven by the company increasing its available beds from 73,000 to 83,000 over the same time period coupled with contract losses which have resulted in idled facilities. Despite falling occupancies, CCA has grown its revenue per compensated man-day steadily and maintained its operating margins, as the company incurs minimal costs on idled facilities. SOLID COMPETITIVE POSITION The long-term credit characteristics of the private correctional facilities industry are generally attractive, although there are potential headwinds. Public prisons are generally overcrowded and the supply of new prisons has been modest over the past five years. The private sector accounts for approximately 10% of the U.S. prison market and CCA is the market leader with 41% market share of all private prison beds. CCA's largest competitor, The GEO Group (GEO), controls 32% of private prison beds, but relatively high barriers of entry exist for other potential competitors. Despite slight declines in prison populations since 2009, the U.S. private correctional facilities should continue to exhibit modest growth in the long run. RELATIVELY STABLE CONTRACTUAL INCOME CCA enters into contracts with federal agencies as well as state and local governments. These customers typically guarantee contracts either at a per-inmate-per-day (per diem) rate or utilize a 'take or pay' arrangement which guarantees minimum occupancy levels. Contracts with these government authorities are generally for three to five years with multiple renewal terms, but can be terminated at any time without cause. Terms are typically exposed to legislative bi-annual or annual appropriation of funds process. Since contracts are subject to appropriation of funds, strained budget situations at federal, state, and local levels could pressure negotiated rates. The company received multiple requests for assistance with contracts from its government customers throughout the financial downturn. CCA was able to adjust cost and/or service items in contracts to compensate for reduced revenue levels such that the contracted profit and margins did not deteriorate. As a result, the company had strong relative financial performance through the recent recession. Despite several contract losses in recent years, the historical renewal rate at owned and managed facilities is approximately 90%. LIMITED REAL ESTATE VALUE CCA's real estate holdings provide only modest credit support. There are limited to no alternative uses of prisons and the properties are often in rural areas. The company has never obtained a mortgage on any of its owned properties, exhibiting limited contingent liquidity. However, the facilities do provide essential governmental services, so there is inherent value in the properties. Additionally, prisons have a long depreciable life of 50 years with a practical useful life of approximately 75 years. CCA has a young owned portfolio with a median age of approximately 17 years. LIMITED SECURED DEBT MARKET Due to the uncertain real estate, the secured debt market for prisons remains undeveloped and is unlikely to become as deep as that for other commercial real estate asset classes, weakening the contingent liquidity provided by CCA's unencumbered asset pool. Fitch would view increased secured lender institutional interest for prisons throughout business cycles as a positive credit characteristic. Despite limited secured debt access, Fitch expects that the company will retain strong access to capital through the bank, bond and equity markets to fund its business and address debt maturities. CONCENTRATED, BUT CREDIT WORTHY CUSTOMER BASE CCA's customer base is highly credit worthy, but slightly concentrated as evidenced by the top 10 tenants accounting for 82% of YTD revenues in 2014. Three of the company's top tenants are large federal correctional and detention authorities, which collectively made up 43% of revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30. 2014. The United States Marshals accounts for 17% of revenue, the Bureau of Prisons accounts for 13% of revenue, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accounts for 13% of revenue. California, Georgia and Tennessee are the three largest state customers and together account for 25% of YTD revenue. The risk of revenue loss from the California corrections realignment program has been mitigated by recent actions from the state including a new lease at the 2,304-bed California City Correctional Center. CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL POLICIES Management has stated a leverage target of between 3.0x and 4.0x. CCA maintains strong financial flexibility as it generates annualized AFFO before dividends of over $330 million. Approximately 75% of AFFO has been used to support the dividend while the remaining 25% will support prison construction, debt reduction or other corporate activities. The company's ROI hurdle rate is 13-15% cash-on-cash, pre-tax EBITDA returns to all capital investments. CCA does not have any debt maturing until 2017. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE CCA's liquidity coverage is 1.8x for the period Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under the company's credit facility and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include development and other capital expenditures. CCA benefits from not having any debt maturities until 2017. In accordance with Fitch's updated Recovery Rating (RR) methodology, Fitch is now providing RRs for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' category. The RR of '1' for CCA's secured credit facility supports a rating of 'BBB-', one notch above the IDR, and reflects outstanding recovery prospects. The secured credit facility is effectively senior to the unsecured bonds. CCA's accounts receivable are pledged as collateral. Accounts receivable were $292 million as of Sept. 30, 2014. Equity in the company's domestic operating subsidiaries and 65% of international subsidiaries are also pledged as collateral. The long-term fixed assets are not pledged. As of Sept. 30, 2014, leverage through the secured credit facility was approximately 1.4x based on the drawn amount, and 2.3x assuming the facility was fully-drawn. The RR of '4' for CCA's senior unsecured debt supports a rating of 'BB+', the same as CCA's IDR, and reflects average recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. RATING SENSITIVITIES Considerations for an investment grade IDR include: --Increased privatization of the correctional facilities industry; --An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins; --Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2.0x leverage target; 4.0x minimum fixed charge coverage); --Increased mortgage lending activity in the private prisons sector. Considerations for downward pressure on the IDR/Outlook include: --Fitch's projection of leverage sustaining above 3.5x coupled with continued fundamental business headwinds. Should operating fundamentals improve, indicating current operating weakness is more cyclical than secular in nature, leverage sustaining above 4.0x would be considered for downward pressure on the IDR or Outlook; --Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers; --Decreasing market share or profitable contract losses; --Material political decisions negatively affecting the long-term dynamics of the private correctional facilities industry. Fitch has affirmed CCA's ratings and assigned Recovery Ratings as follows: --IDR at 'BB+'; --$900 million secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'/'RR1'; --$675 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'/'RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 