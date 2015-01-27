(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference on European
real asset funds on Tuesday 27 January at 15:00 GMT.
Fitch is seeing an increasing number of funds and other non-bank
vehicles being
used to attract institutional capital to fund real assets such
as commercial
real estate, infrastructure, project finance and others. In
Europe, in
particular, a notable funding gap exists for longer-term, real
assets due to a
pullback by banks and the only gradual return of CMBS. For
further details, see
a recently published special report 'European Funds Discover
Real Assets', which
is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The teleconference will be chaired by Alastair Sewell, CFA,
Senior Director and
Regional Head of the Fund & Asset Manager Rating Group EMEA and
Asia-Pacific.
Key discussion points will include:
- Drivers of funding market changes
- Real asset fund characteristics
- Unique risks and rating considerations
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can also be
emailed in advance to: david.turner@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: 27 January 2015
Time: 15:00 GMT
All participants must register for the teleconference using the
URL as follows:
here
C5D678F929F0F
A replay of the call will also be available at,
www.fitchratings.com, under
Fitch Events > Past Events.
Contact:
David Turner
Senior Director
Business Relationship Development
+44 20 3530 1442
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
European Funds Discover Real Assets
here
