(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NRAM plc's
(NRAM) and
Bradford & Bingley plc's (B&B) senior unsecured debt at 'AA+'. A
full list of
rated issues is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
NRAM's and B&B's senior unsecured debt ratings reflect Fitch's
view that the
default risk on these securities is materially the same as the
UK sovereign risk
(AA+/Stable). This is because NRAM and B&B have their private
sector unsecured
senior and unsubordinated debt as well as any accumulated
interest on them,
guaranteed by the UK government under a public law guarantee,
granted when the
institutions were nationalised.
The guarantee extends until the maturity of the guaranteed debt.
Fitch believes
that even though there is no specific reference to the guarantee
being
unconditional and irrecoverable, it would be extremely unlikely
that the UK
would assume any reputational or economic risk by failing to
provide support if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
NRAM's and B&B's senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
a change in
Fitch's assumptions around the UK sovereign rating or to any
material changes to
the conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to
NRAM and B&B.
Fitch believes that timely payment under the guarantee is highly
likely even
under a new government, as non-payment of the guarantor would
seriously tarnish
the UK's reputation in this important area of public policy.
The rating actions are as follows:
NRAM
Senior debt ratings for the following issues affirmed at 'AA+'
XS0215699686 EUR20m maturing March 2015
XS0101368818 GBP200m maturing December 2019
XS0220474695 USD50m maturing June 2015
B&B
Senior debt ratings for the following issues affirmed at 'AA+'
XS0281590488 EUR30m maturing February 2047
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 35301191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
