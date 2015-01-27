(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) The planned sale of Telefonica's O2
UK operations to
Hutchison Whampoa could be credit positive for the Spanish
group, and for other
UK network operators, Fitch Ratings says.
The sale is in line with Telefonica's strategy of focussing on
Latin America and
other countries where there is potential for it to develop a
strong market
position. The UK business is performing well and contributes to
geographic
diversification, but O2's competitiveness could weaken in the
long term if
bundled services such as quad-play (mobile, fixed-line,
broadband and
television) start to take a bigger share of the market.
Telefonica is better prepared for these developments in other
markets such as
Brazil, where, subject to regulatory approval, it is acquiring
Global Village
Telecom. This will add fixed-line, broadband and pay-TV services
to its customer
offering.
The impact of the proposed sale of O2 UK, worth up to GBP10.25bn
in cash, will
depend on how the proceeds are used. Even if Telefonica did not
raise any equity
for its planned acquisition of GVT, the proceeds could reduce
leverage by up to
0.5x operating income before depreciation and amortisation.
This would be a significant cushion for Telefonica, whose
leverage is at the
higher end of the 'BBB+' level. But it also faces several other
challenges,
including declining domestic EBITDA, the integration of recent
acquisitions, and
upcoming spectrum auctions in Germany. These are reflected in
the Negative
Outlook.
Regulatory approval for the O2 UK sale is also likely to take
many months. If it
is approved it is also likely to be conditional on competition
remedies similar
to those applied in Germany, when Telefonica had to sell some
network capacity
to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).
We have previously stated that the credit impact on Hutchison,
which owns the
UK's 3 network, cannot be determined as the financing plan has
not been
announced. But the deal would significantly enhance its UK
market share and
would cut the number of main UK operators to three from four.
Even if there is a
requirement to provide capacity to MVNOs, the competitive
environment should
become less intense, which would be positive for Vodafone and
EE.
Scale is the main driver of the O2 deal, but if BT Group's
acquisition of EE
goes ahead the convergence of fixed and mobile networks could
lead to more
changes in the medium term. There is therefore the potential for
more
acquisitions or partnerships in the UK market, as Vodafone, Sky
Talktalk and
Virgin Media could still be looking at ways to meet the
potential quad-play
threat from BT/EE, or to bulk up as Hutchison is doing with O2.
Contact:
Tajesh Tailor
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Damien Chew
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1424
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
