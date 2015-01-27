(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Hessen-Thueringen
at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German savings
bank group S-Finanzgruppe Hessen Thueringen's (S-Verbund HT)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. S-Verbund
HT's Group
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+'. In addition,
the agency has
affirmed the IDRs of the 50 Sparkassen members of S-Verbund HT's
mutual support
scheme and its central institution Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale
(Helaba). The IDR of Helaba's Irish subsidiary Helaba Asset
Services has been
affirmed at 'A+', equalised with Helaba's IDR.
The ratings assigned to S-Verbund HT's Sparkassen are "group
ratings" in line
with our criteria for mutual banking groups. In accordance with
these criteria,
we have assigned a VR to the group as a whole but not to
individual members of
the group. S-Verbund HT comprises 34 savings banks in Hessen and
16 in
Thueringen and Helaba, which acts as its central institution
providing wholesale
business services.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
S-Verbund HT meets all of our requirements for assigning group
ratings, notably
at least annual accounts, a common strategy, a risk management
system with a
degree of cohesion, supervision by the local regulator as a
single "risk" unit
and the existence of a mutual support mechanism. Since 2010,
S-Verbund HT has
reported audited IFRS accounts for the group.
As well as the Sparkassen's overall support scheme
(Haftungsverbund), S-Verbund
HT has its own regional reserve fund, which underlines the
commitment to support
its members. To date, the support mechanism and the group's
strategic cohesion
have always managed to support - at times together with the
relevant municipal
owners - even large savings banks, and Fitch expects this to
remain the case.
Hessen-Thueringen's Sparkassen's and Helaba's IDRs are based on
the group's VR.
The group's VR is underpinned by its diversified and leading
regional franchise,
focussing on retail and SME lending in its home region,
complemented by domestic
and international wholesale banking at Helaba. S-Verbund HT's
'Verbund' concept,
in which Helaba plays a pivotal role, is based on a common,
conservative
business and risk strategy. In our view, this is a key driver of
the group's
consistent and predictable performance. It also mitigates
challenges in
governance resulting from the specific organisational structure
with
decentralised local Sparkassen.
We view the group's asset quality as sound, underpinned by a NPL
ratio of 2.5 %
at end-2013. It benefits from the Sparkassen's considerable
granularity but we
consider there is some concentration risk at Helaba. We expect
further loan
growth in 2014 but believe that impairment charges have reached
a cyclical
bottom.
The group has a stable operating performance with acceptable
margins, supported
by a low level of risk provisions and healthy contribution from
Helaba. We
expect 2014 results in line with the previous year when a
pre-tax profit of
EUR1.3bn was reported. However, the persistence of the low yield
environment in
our view poses the biggest risk to profits, which will make the
current level of
interest income unsustainable.
S-Verbund HT's capitalisation and leverage ratios are strong.
Its Fitch core
capital (FCC) ratio has improved consistently due to profit
retention and stood
at 17% at end-2013, which compares favourably with peers. Heleba
reported a CET
1 capital ratio in its own right of 13.1 % at end-3Q14.
Funding and liquidity are stable, driven by the Sparkassen's
large retail
deposits base and a diversified funding mix at Helaba. This also
underpins the
group's 'F1+' Short-term IDR, which corresponds to the higher of
the two
possible Short-term IDRs for a 'A+' Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
The group's VR and IDRs are closely aligned with those of the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (A+/F1+/a+) due to the inclusion of the
savings banks in
S-Verbund HT within the nationwide savings bank grouping. Hence
potential rating
movement may be supported or affected by the financial condition
of
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe.
We believe that specific downside risks to the group's VR and
IDRs could arise
from one or a combination of the following developments:
- A prolonged and severe recession leading to materially higher
default rates
among SME and retail clients and falling collateral values.
- A material deterioration in the quality of Helaba's wholesale
assets.
- Persistently extremely low interest rates negatively affecting
Sparkassen's
earnings base.
- A material erosion of its strong deposit franchise due to
increasing
competition negatively affecting its margin and/or liquidity
profile.
Given the group's current high VR and IDRs, upside potential is
limited, and
constrained by the scale of Helaba's wholesale businesses
together with the
group's primarily regional focus.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
S-Verbund HT's Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'A+'
reflect our view that support from the German municipalities,
regional states
and ultimately the federal government for Sparkassen is
extremely likely if ever
required given their systemic and economic importance to the
region and through
that to the country as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
S-Verbund HT's Support Rating or SRF could be revised if we
changed our view on
Germany's ability, as measured by Germany's sovereign rating and
financial
flexibility, or propensity to support its systemically important
banks. In this
respect, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even
complex banking
groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets
and without
requiring state support. In our view, legislative, regulatory
and policy
initiatives are reaching a point where a bank resolution can be
achieved without
significantly disrupting financial markets.
The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz came into force on 1 January 2015, and
the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1
January 2016. The BRRD
and SRM will dilute the influence German and German public
sector bodies have in
deciding how German banks that have reached the point of
non-viability are
resolved. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz requires 'bail in' of
creditors in banks
under resolution from 1 January 2015 before an insolvent bank
can be
recapitalised with state funds. As resolution tools and
mechanisms are being put
in place, they are becoming an overriding factor in our
sovereign support-driven
ratings. The likelihood of senior creditors to a member of the
S-Verbund HT
receiving full support from directly the sovereign will diminish
substantially.
However, the federal states of Hessen and Thueringen and the
municipalities in
those states are strategic investors in members of S-Verbund HT
and as such
Fitch would expect them to behave as any rational investor would
in deciding
whether, when and how to support the banks in the group.
Therefore, Fitch
believes that the likelihood of institutional support will
remain strong. The
BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz sets out hurdles for a public sector
owner's ability to
support a non-viable bank and the Single Resolution Board is
also likely to
place these decisions under greater scrutiny than they have been
in the past.
The ability to overcome these new obstacles remains to be
tested.
Working through these rapidly evolving support dynamics, we
expect to base
S-Verbund HT's support considerations on direct institutional
support from
Hessen and Thueringen and their municipalities for Landesbank
and savings banks,
respectively, and no longer to base the Support Rating on
ultimate sovereign
support. Therefore, by end-1H15 S-Verbund HT's SRF is likely to
be withdrawn but
Fitch expects to retain a strong likelihood of support from its
owners in
S-Verbund HT's SR, which could remain at '1' or be downgraded to
'2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HELABA'S GUARANTEED
SENIOR UNESCURED AND
SUBORDINATED NOTES AND OTHER SUBORDINATED NOTES
The 'AAA' rating on Helaba's guaranteed senior unsecured and
subordinated debt
reflects the statutory grandfathered guarantee by the State of
Hesse and the
Free State of Thueringen and is sensitive to any change in
Fitch's view of the
creditworthiness of the state, underpinned by the stability of
the German
solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the
Federal Republic
of Germany (AAA/Stable).
Subordinated debt instruments that do not benefit from the
grandfathered
guarantee are notched down once from S-Verbund's VR to reflect
higher loss
severity. The rating is sensitive to movements in S-Verbund's
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HELABA ASSET SERVICES'
IDRs
The IDRs of Helaba Asset Services (previously Helaba Dublin),
which is not a
member of the S-Verbund HT, are equalised with its parent's IDRs
based on the
explicit support from Helaba and the large reputational risks
for Helaba if
Helaba Asset Services were to default on its obligations. Helaba
Asset Services'
status as a private unlimited company means that its owner is
fully liable for
any shortfall in its assets in case of liquidation. In addition,
upon return of
the banking licence, revoked by the Irish Central Bank on 13
December 2013,
Helaba has issued a declaration of backing to the company in
which it ensures,
except in the case of political risk, that the company is able
to meet at all
times all of its existing and future contractual liabilities.
Helaba Asset
Services IDRs are sensitive to any change in Helaba's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
S-Verbund HT
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Helaba
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Senior and subordinated guaranteed obligations affirmed at 'AAA'
Helaba Asset Services
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
50 savings banks: IDRs affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1+'; Outlook
Stable
Applicable criteria, 'Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms',
dated 18 December 2013 and 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria',
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
