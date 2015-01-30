(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
Region of Wielkopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-', Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and its National
Long-term rating
at 'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
the region's
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the region's sustainable sound
operating performance,
continued solid strategic and financial management, a high
self-funding capacity
and strong debt ratios. The ratings also factor in expected
stable debt in
2015-2016, due to lower debt financing needs. The ratings
further take into
indirect risk from the healthcare sector, for which the region
may have to
provide financial support in the medium term.
Wielkopolska has a track record of excellent operating
performance, which Fitch
expects to continue in the medium term. For 2014, the region
estimates an
operating margin at a high 24.3% (18.4% in 2013), supported
mainly by
higher-than-budgeted corporate and personal income tax revenue
and the
authorities' effective measures to contain opex growth.
For 2015-2016, Fitch expects Wielkopolska to report an operating
margin of at
least 17%, corresponding to an operating balance of PLN160m,
which should
comfortably cover medium-term debt service (principal repayment
and interest) by
3x.
Fitch estimates that the region's capex will decline in
2015-2016 to PLN250m a
year from an annual average of PLN540m in 2011-2014, as
investments taper off,
while new capex co-financed from the 2014-2020 EU budget take
time to be rolled
out. However, capex will still constitute more than 20% of total
spending. Most
of it will be financed by the current balance and capital
revenue (including EU
funding), limiting Wielkopolska's recourse to debt.
The region continues to demonstrate prudent debt management by
maintaining a
long and smooth debt profile and minimising debt-service. High
current balances
posted in 2013 and 2014 allowed Wielkopolska to lower its debt
financing needs,
and we therefore expect the region's debt to stabilise at around
PLN550m in
2015-2016 (PLN502.5m at end-2014) or at a moderate 60% of
current revenue. We
project the debt-to-current balance ratio to slightly weaken to
around four
years (2.3 years in 2014) but should still remain much lower
than the estimated
weighted average debt maturity of 10 years.
Regional healthcare entities may require financial support from
Wielkopolska
through guarantees, capital injections or loans in the medium
term. However,
pressure on the budget should be limited and hence should not
affect the
region's credit ratings. In addition, the sector's finances have
improved and
are stronger than in many other Polish regions, due to
Wielkopolska's strict
monitoring and on-going restructuring of the sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Wielkopolska's ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign
(A-/A/Stable).
An upgrade of the Polish sovereign rating, accompanied by a
continuation of the
region's sound operating performance and declining pressure to
fund capex with
debt, could lead to a similar rating action on Wielkopolska.
Conversely, a sharper-than-expected deterioration in the
operating margin or a
significant rise of direct debt resulting in weak debt payback
of above nine
years could trigger a downgrade.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
