(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish Region of Wielkopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the region's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the region's sustainable sound operating performance, continued solid strategic and financial management, a high self-funding capacity and strong debt ratios. The ratings also factor in expected stable debt in 2015-2016, due to lower debt financing needs. The ratings further take into indirect risk from the healthcare sector, for which the region may have to provide financial support in the medium term. Wielkopolska has a track record of excellent operating performance, which Fitch expects to continue in the medium term. For 2014, the region estimates an operating margin at a high 24.3% (18.4% in 2013), supported mainly by higher-than-budgeted corporate and personal income tax revenue and the authorities' effective measures to contain opex growth. For 2015-2016, Fitch expects Wielkopolska to report an operating margin of at least 17%, corresponding to an operating balance of PLN160m, which should comfortably cover medium-term debt service (principal repayment and interest) by 3x. Fitch estimates that the region's capex will decline in 2015-2016 to PLN250m a year from an annual average of PLN540m in 2011-2014, as investments taper off, while new capex co-financed from the 2014-2020 EU budget take time to be rolled out. However, capex will still constitute more than 20% of total spending. Most of it will be financed by the current balance and capital revenue (including EU funding), limiting Wielkopolska's recourse to debt. The region continues to demonstrate prudent debt management by maintaining a long and smooth debt profile and minimising debt-service. High current balances posted in 2013 and 2014 allowed Wielkopolska to lower its debt financing needs, and we therefore expect the region's debt to stabilise at around PLN550m in 2015-2016 (PLN502.5m at end-2014) or at a moderate 60% of current revenue. We project the debt-to-current balance ratio to slightly weaken to around four years (2.3 years in 2014) but should still remain much lower than the estimated weighted average debt maturity of 10 years. Regional healthcare entities may require financial support from Wielkopolska through guarantees, capital injections or loans in the medium term. However, pressure on the budget should be limited and hence should not affect the region's credit ratings. In addition, the sector's finances have improved and are stronger than in many other Polish regions, due to Wielkopolska's strict monitoring and on-going restructuring of the sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES Wielkopolska's ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign (A-/A/Stable). An upgrade of the Polish sovereign rating, accompanied by a continuation of the region's sound operating performance and declining pressure to fund capex with debt, could lead to a similar rating action on Wielkopolska. Conversely, a sharper-than-expected deterioration in the operating margin or a significant rise of direct debt resulting in weak debt payback of above nine years could trigger a downgrade. 