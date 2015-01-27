(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not anticipate
taking an
immediate rating action associated with AT&T's plans to acquire
the wireless
operations of NII Holdings, Inc. in Mexico (Nextel Mexico) for
$1.875 billion,
less the outstanding net debt of the business at closing.
The transaction is expected to close in mid-2015 following the
approvals by the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York and
Mexico's telecom
regulator. Further investment in Mexico has been expected, given
AT&T's
acquisition of wireless operator Iusacell in January 2015 for
$2.5 billion.
Currently, AT&T's 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt
securities remain on Rating Watch Negative, where they were
placed on May 19,
2014 upon the announcement of the acquisition of DIRECTV.
DIRECTV's wholly-owned
indirect subsidiary, DIRECTV Holdings LLC, has an IDR of 'BBB-'.
In addition to a review AT&T's financial policies after the
DIRECTV transaction
and the investments in Mexico, Fitch will also assess AT&T's
spending in the
Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) AWS-3 auction. The
FCC's auction is
nearing completion, and industry-wide bidding is approaching $45
billion.
Fitch has previously stated that if the DirecTV acquisition
closes as proposed
the rating is likely to be downgraded by one notch. To remain
within the
potential 'A-' category, Fitch believes AT&T would have the
capacity to spend in
the mid-teens of billions of dollars in the AWS auction and
remain within the
'A-' rating.
