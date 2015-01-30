(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Katowice's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National
Long-term rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Katowice's sound operating performance,
which we expect
to be maintained in the medium term. The ratings also factor in
our expectations
that the city's direct debt will be stable, based on its policy
of financing
investments mainly with own resources. Although this leads to
the absorption of
the city's significant cash reserves, Katowice has more than
sufficient
liquidity to ensure smooth debt service.
Fitch expects that the city will continue its positive
performance of 2014 over
the next two years, with an operating margin of 13%. Based on
preliminary data
the city reported a better-than-expected operating margin of
13.1% in 2014, due
to current spending savings on statutory responsibilities.
Katowice expects to
have achieved an operating balance of PLN184.1 in 2014, up from
PLN147m in 2013.
The operating balance would have been sufficient to cover debt
service of
PLN29.9m (including debt repayments and interest) by 6x. We
assume that the city
will maintain its policy of limiting opex growth and project an
operating
balance of PLN200m by 2017.
Fitch expects that Katowice's direct debt to remain moderate and
stabilise at
below 50% of current revenue in 2015-2017. At end-2014 debt
amounted to
PLN674.2m or 46% of current revenue (preliminary estimates). The
majority of
loans are with European Investment Bank (87%) and with European
Investment Bank
and Council of Europe Development Bank (12%). Katowice's debt is
long-term and
amortises smoothly, lowering pressure on the city's budget. The
debt payback
ratio (debt to current balance) was 3.7 years at end-2014 and
was significantly
lower than the weighted average debt maturity of over 18 years,
which is a
rating-positive.
We expect the city's capex to average to PLN350m annually or 20%
of total
expenditure for 2015-2017. As the city aims to finance the
investments from own
sources mainly we expect that 60% of capex will be funded by
capital revenue
(mainly EU grants) and the city's current balance. The remainder
will be funded
by the city's high cash reserves and debt (PLN17m in 2015).
Fitch assumes that Katowice will continue to use its cash
reserves to finance
investments. In 2014 PLN150m of cash reserves were absorbed by
capex. We project
cash reserves to decline to about PLN80m at end-2017, from
PLN223.3m in 2014,
but should still cover annual debt service, by 2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sustainable sound operating performance and declining pressure
to fund capex
with debt could lead to a positive rating action.
Conversely, sharper-than-expected deterioration in debt
coverage, due to a
sustained weakening in the operating margin or a significant
rise in the city's
net direct risk, could result in a negative rating action.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
