(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ICCREA Holding's
(ICCREAH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with
Negative Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed ICCREA Holding's two main subsidiaries,
ICCREA Banca and
ICCREA Banca Impresa and assigned them common Viability Ratings
(VRs) of 'bbb'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
ICCREAH's IDRs and VR are equalised with the common VRs of its
two main
subsidiaries, ICCREA Banca and ICCREA Banca Impresa, reflecting
that although
ICCREAH is a pure holding company, the ICRREA group (ie
including all its
subsidiaries) is regulated as a consolidated entity; capital and
liquidity is
fungible across the group's entities; that all entities share
the same brand and
operate in the same jurisdiction; and double leverage at around
120% at end-2013
remains moderate.
The common VRs reflect the ICCREA group's key role within the
Italian mutual
banking sector, for which it acts as the largest central
institution. The group
provides products and services to over 380 mutual banks (Banche
di Credito
Cooperativo; BCCs) mainly through ICCREA Banca Impresa, which
supplies corporate
loans to the sector's clients, and ICCREA Banca, which is the
sector's main
liquidity and funding provider, including access to ECB funding.
The group
benefits from the sector's strong franchise and from access to
funding and
capital from the BCCs.
Fitch assigns common VRs to ICCREA Banca and ICCREA Banca
Impresa to reflect
capital and funding fungibility within the ICCREA group; that
the two main
subsidiaries are part of the same group and have the common
mission of serving
the Italian mutual sector, albeit with different product and
services; and that
the management of the group is centralised at ICCREAH, meaning
that individual
credit profiles cannot be meaningfully disentangled.
The group's creditworthiness also reflects its sound
capitalisation and
liquidity, which compensate for its weak and deteriorating,
asset quality and
weak profitability.
ICCREAH's Fitch core capital ratio of 11.6% at end-September
2014 compares
adequately with other large Italian rated banks and with
international peers.
This somewhat mitigates the high unreserved impaired loans to
equity ratio by
international comparison, which by Italian standards is
moderate. Profitability
is weak but the group has not reported a loss in the past few
years, despite the
difficult Italian economic environment, maintaining internal
capital generation
low but fairly stable.
Management is adequate overall, but the execution of strategic
initiatives, such
as the setup of an institutional guarantee fund, takes a long
time. The group's
relatively high loan growth in recent years compared with the
Italian banking
system average reflects a higher risk appetite. Asset quality is
the groups'
main weakness. Gross impaired loans reached a high 17.1% of
gross loans at
end-June 2014 and the coverage of impaired loans is lower than
Italian peers,
partly reflecting the high proportion of highly collateralised
commercial
leasing in its loan book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs reflects pressure on
the VRs as a
result of ongoing asset quality deterioration.
Since the ratings are based on the ICCREA group's instrumental
role for the
mutual sector in Italy, any weakening of its importance, which
Fitch does not
expect, would put pressure on the VRs.
ICCREA Holding and its subsidiaries benefit from sound
liquidity, which is
strengthened by the BCCs placing their excess liquidity with
ICCREA Banca. Any
weakening of the group's liquidity profile would put pressure on
the VRs.
The Long-term IDRs are at the same level as ICCREA Holding's
Support Rating
Floor. A downgrade of the IDRs and senior debt ratings of
ICCREAH and its two
main subsidiaries would occur only if both the Support Rating
Floor was revised
downwards and the VRs were downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes that the mutual banking sector, which has an
aggregate market
share of about 7% of loans in Italy, is of systemic importance
domestically.
ICCREAH's Support Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor of
'BBB' reflect
Fitch's view that there is a high probability that the ICCREA
group would
receive extraordinary support from the Italian authorities if
needed.
Additionally, Fitch believes that support for ICCREA Holding
would be used to
provide support for the sector banks if needed.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect the
EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national
legislation by
end-2015. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM)
for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two
developments
will dilute the influence Italy has in deciding how Italian
banks are resolved
and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks
if they fail
solvability assessments.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are primarily
sensitive to a
weakening of sovereign support propensity due to progress in
addressing
effective bank resolution. Fitch expects sufficient progress to
have been made
for ICCREAH's Support Rating to be downgraded to '5' and for its
Support Rating
Floor to be revised downwards to 'No Floor' by mid-2015.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are also sensitive
to any change in
Fitch's assumptions about the sovereign's ability (for example,
triggered by a
downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating) to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by ICCREA
Banca Impresa is
notched down its VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria to
reflect the different
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles of
these instruments.
Their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to
any change in
the VR.
The subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
the VR, to reflect
above average loss severity risk of this type of debt when
compared to average
recoveries.
The Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated three notches below
the VR to
reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when
compared to average
recoveries (two notches from the VR) and high risk of
non-performance risk (one
notch).
The rating actions are as follows:
Iccrea Holding S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Iccrea Banca S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
EUR5bn EMTN Programme: affirmed at 'BBB'/'F3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Iccrea BancaImpresa
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt and EMTN Programme: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes (ISIN XS0222800152 and XS0287519663):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated upper Tier 2 notes (ISIN XS0295539984): affirmed at
'BB'
