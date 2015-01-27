(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Covidien's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' as well as the senior
unsecured ratings,
which apply to $5 billion of debt at Sept. 26, 2014. Fitch has
also removed the
Negative Ratings Watch and has assigned a Negative Rating
Outlook. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) completed its $49.9 billion
acquisition of
Covidien based on Medtronic's Jan. 26, 2015 closing stock
price. Consideration
included $35.19 cash per share of Covidien's stock plus 0.956
shares of
Medtronic stock. The company has stated that it plans to assume
and guarantee
Covidien's outstanding $5 billion of debt.
--Medtronic recently issued $17 billion of notes, in part, to
help finance the
transaction. The company stated that pro forma gross leverage
will be 3.7x
EBITDA at closing and will decline to 2.7x in fiscal 2018,
assuming the
realization of $850 million of cost synergies.
--The rationale for the transaction includes an improved
business mix, as there
is only minimal overlap in major product areas. The combined
company will
certainly touch more clinical areas within healthcare; Medtronic
is primarily
focused on cardiac devices (cardiac rhythm management and
stents) and spine,
while Covidien's product lines are focused on general and
advanced surgical
devices and products that are used across a wide spectrum of
medical
indications.
--The companies do share the same customer base of hospitals and
physicians, so
there may be some potential for revenue synergies through
consolidated pricing
power. The $850 million of synergies Medtronic identified so far
are more
reliable cost containment items, such as supply chain management
and eliminating
redundant corporate expense.
--In addition to an improved business mix and cost synergies,
tax considerations
also support the combination. Covidien is an Irish-domiciled
company. Ireland
has a 12.5% corporate tax rate and Medtronic, a U.S. company,
will re-domicile
as an Irish company as a result of the transaction.
--The current effective tax rates of the two companies are not
drastically
different (Medtronic around 19% and Covidien around 17%) so the
effect of lower
taxes on income and cash flows will not be very large. However,
moving the
company's headquarters to Ireland for tax purposes will improve
Medtronic's
overall available cash flow mix.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Fitch previously identified 1.5x total debt-to-EBITDA as
leverage consistent
with maintenance of an 'A' IDR for Covidien. The ratings were on
Negative Watch
since the announcement (June 2014) of the pending acquisition by
Medtronic.
While the acquisition will create a firm with greater scale and
reach, the
expected increase in pro forma leverage and the expected decline
to around 2.7x
in FY2018 is a scenario that is more consistent with an 'A-' or
a 'BBB+' rating
for the combined entity.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Covidien
--Downgrade the IDR to 'A-' from 'A';
--Downgrade the short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Covidien International
--Downgrade the credit facility to 'A-' from 'A';
--Downgrade the senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'A';
--Downgrade the commercial paper program to 'F2' from 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
