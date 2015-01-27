(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife
Financial
Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating
subsidiaries'
ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
(MLI) and John
Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to previously issued MFC
CAD250 million
3.8% million non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1, series 19
preferred shares.
Proceeds from the issuance were used for general corporate
purposes, including
future refinancing requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the ratings reflects continued improvement
in MFC's
operating earnings, strong capital position, below-average
exposure to
credit-related risk, good liquidity and strong business profile
with significant
geographic and product diversity.
Offsetting these positives is MFC's debt service capacity, which
Fitch views as
low for the rating category. Fixed-charge coverage on a reported
earnings basis
was 8.5x through the first nine months of 2014 and 7.1x on a
core earnings
basis. Fitch expects core earnings-based, fixed charge coverage
to improve to
over 8x in 2015.
MFC reported an improvement in reported and core earnings in
2013 and thus far
in 2014. Fitch believes that MFC's earnings volatility going
forward will
decline as a result of the de-risking initiatives taken by the
company over the
past several years. Key strategies include effective hedging of
public equity
market exposure and interest rates, shifts in business mix and
product
re-pricing of long-term care (LTC) and universal life products.
Key challenges that could impact MFC's ability to further
improve profitability
are sustained low interest rates, equity market volatility, and
a faltering of
the economic recovery. Fitch expects that these factors could
constrain MFC's
earnings growth over the near term. Additionally, they could
significantly
affect MFC's earnings and capital in a severe (albeit unlikely)
economic
scenario.
Return on common shareholder's equity increased to over 13%
during the first
nine months of 2014 as MFC's reported net income to common
shareholders
increased to CAD2.8 billion versus CAD1.7 billion for the same
period in 2013.
Results in both periods reflect the direct effect of capital
markets, which
Fitch adjusts for in its analysis.
Core earnings for the first nine months of 2014 were up 13% to
CAD2.2 billion.
Additionally, investment related gains in excess of investment
related
experience included in core earnings were again strong at CAD762
million. Key
drivers of the improved profitability in 2014 were higher fee
income on
increased assets under management in MFC's wealth management
businesses, lower
net hedging costs and strengthening of the US dollar partially
offset by lower
favorable tax related items.
Fitch believes MFC is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted basis,
with a minimum
continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) ratio for
MFC's leading
operating company (MLI) at 248% at Sept. 30, 2014. MFC's
financial leverage
ratio has also improved due to reductions in debt and improved
organic capital
generation. Financial leverage was 19% and total debt and
preferred stock to
capital was 26% at Sept. 30, 2014, down from 22% and 30%,
respectively, at
year-end 2013.
MFC's liquidity is considered strong with a high-quality, liquid
fixed-income
portfolio. Fitch believes that under Canadian regulations, MFC
has greater
flexibility to upstream common stock dividends from operating
subsidiaries to
the regulated holding company without regulatory approval than
most U.S. peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 6x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--A sustained drop in MFC's risk-adjusted capital position with
no plans or
ability to rectify. This would include the MCCSR ratio falling
below 200%. The
ratings on the U.S. insurance subsidiaries could be impacted if
the U.S.
risk-based capital ratio fell below 400%;
--Inability to successfully integrate the Standard Life Canada
acquisition.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Continued improvement in profitability on both a core earnings
and reported
net income basis;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to over 10x;
--Maintaining current capital and earnings sensitivity to
interest rate and
equity markets;
--Continued maintenance of financial leverage near 20%.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--CAD250 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 19
stock at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--CAD550 million medium term notes 5.161% due 2015 at 'A-';
--USD600 million senior notes 3.40% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD900 million medium term notes 4.079% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 at 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 at 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 at 'A-';
--CAD350 million 4.10% non-cumulative class A, series 1,
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD350 million 4.65% non-cumulative class A, series 2,
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD300 million 4.50% non-cumulative class A, series 3,
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.20% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 3
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 5
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 7
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 9
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 11
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.8% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 13
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 3.90% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 15
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD350 million 3.9% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 17
stock at 'BBB'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 at 'A-'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'BBB+'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD250 million 2.926% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 2.811% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2024
(Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 2.64% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2025 (Manulife
Financial Corp. guarantor) at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Global Funding II
--Global MTN program at 'AA-'.
