(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) The economic uncertainty implied by
the Bank of
Canada's surprise interest rate cut on Wednesday could be
detrimental for home
prices, especially in energy-dependent provinces such as
Alberta, Fitch Ratings
says.
Fitch views Canadian house prices as 20% overvalued compared to
long-term
economic fundamentals. Prices grew over the last several years
despite low
levels of affordability and high household-debt-to-income
ratios. We forecast
prices to rise by 2.5% in 2015 based on continuing market
momentum.
However, the potential economic weakness resulting from lower
energy prices
raises the risk of some local price downturns. Nationally, 6% of
Canadian GDP is
from oil and gas extraction, while in Alberta, it represents
more than 25% of
total economic production. The Bank of Canada lowered its
national GDP forecast
for 2015 to 2.1% from 2.4%, based on the expectation that oil
prices will
stabilise at USD60/bbl. Fitch anticipates that near-term West
Texas Intermediate
crude prices, currently below USD50/bbl, will remain below the
long-term price
assumption of USD75/bbl.
The impact could be acutely felt in energy-producing regions. <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150126.htm
">
Click here for a chart depicting the range among some
provinces. In Calgary
and Edmonton, Alberta, home sales fell 25% from November to
December. While some
of this decline is attributable to seasonality, this is the
largest decline in
sales since the financial crisis and does not yet reflect the
full economic
impact of lower energy prices.
Historically, Alberta's 90+ day mortgage delinquencies have
correlated closely
with oil prices and have been significantly more volatile than
for the country
as a whole. Delinquencies rose from 0.32% to 0.65% as oil prices
fell from
February 1993 to February 1996. When West Texas Intermediate
crude oil prices
fell from USD140/bbl to USD40/bbl during the 2008 credit crisis,
delinquencies
rose by nearly five times, up to 0.83%. Nonetheless, current
delinquency levels
are low, at 0.27% of outstanding mortgages secured by properties
in the province
at the end of the third quarter of 2014.
Overall, the Bank of Canada rate cut is not expected to have a
significant
impact on borrowers, since early indications are that most
lenders do not expect
to pass through lower mortgage rates as a result. The rate cut
will keep
mortgage rates near historical lows and forestall any payment
stress. Fitch had
previously projected an increase in mortgage rates of 40bps in
2015, but now
forecasts rates to be stable with modest pressure near the end
of the year.
