(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference discussion on Greece, on Thursday 29 January at 09:00 EST/14:00 GMT/ 16:00 EET. The teleconference will be chaired by Ed Parker, Managing Director and Head of EMEA ratings at Fitch, who will be joined by colleagues, Douglas Renwick of Sovereigns and Josep Colomer of Financial Institutions. Key discussion points will include: - Latest political developments - Implications for Troika negotiations - Greek sovereign's and banks' liquidity position over the coming months - Contagion risk for the broader region - Triggers for future rating actions This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: 29/01/2015 Time: 09:00 EST/14:00 GMT/ 16:00 EET Contact: Claire Dopson Director +44 203 530 1405 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.