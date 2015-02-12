(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its
sector outlook for
Uruguayan banks to Stable from Positive. Fitch believes the
sector's growth and
financial performance will be pressured in 2015 by declining
gross domestic
product (GDP) growth, possible increases of international
interest rates and a
further devaluation of the Uruguayan peso.
The sector outlook could be revised to negative under a scenario
of even lower
profits and a deterioration on asset quality trends, although is
not Fitch's
base case scenario for 2015. In turn, higher than expected
profitability
together with a sustained good asset quality trends and
preserving current
capital levels may lead to a positive change on the Sector
Outlook. All of the
Uruguayan bank's ratings have a Stable Outlook and depend on
their foreign
shareholders' capacity and/or willingness to provide support.
Accordingly, the
banks' ratings will be associated with the credit ratings of
their parent.
Uruguayan banks are in a time of sustained growth and have been
able to maintain
sound loan quality. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) remained at low
levels, below
1.5% of total loans in the last four years. Loan loss reserve
coverage is ample
and stood at 2.5x of NPLs. Fitch expects a slight deterioration
of the portfolio
quality due to the negative effect of the depreciation of the
Uruguayan peso
versus the U.S. dollar and the natural seasoning of the recently
expanded retail
portfolio.
Uruguayan banks have benefited from the Uruguay's positive
environment, although
profitability has been vulnerable to global economic upheavals.
In general, 2014
showed a decline in revenues. Fitch expects a challenging
environment in 2015
where the recent individual loan expansion, possible peso
depreciation and an
increase in global interest rates may result in an increase of
loan loss
provisions, with operating revenues growing more moderately. In
general, Fitch
expects that overall profitability will remain challenged.
Uruguayan banks' solvency metrics remain solid, with
capitalization ratios at
comfortable levels, showing ratios of tangible equity to
tangible assets ranging
9.0%-9.5%. High-quality equity components and conservative
regimen of loan loss
reserves support the sound capitalization of the Uruguayan
banks. For 2015,
Fitch expects a slight decline in capital ratios as a result of
the projected
loan growth and still weak profitability.
Liquidity remains sound, underpinned by increasing deposits and
an ample base of
highly liquid assets. Common liquidity metrics are strong, such
as cash plus
liquid securities accounting for almost 40% of short-term
liabilities. Liquidity
metrics have been reduced to some extent due to loan growth, and
Fitch sees
possible liquidity pressures in the case that dollarization
trends keep its
unbalanced movements.
Fitch believes that high dollarization will continue to be a
structural weakness
of the system over the foreseeable future. For 2015, Fitch
expects liquidity
needs in pesos for the banks as the peso denominated loans grow
faster than
local currency deposits. Similar to other dollarized economies
in Latin America
(LatAm), the stickiness of U.S. dollar-denominated deposits in
times of foreign
exchange (FX) volatility may limit the trend on the reversion of
the
dollarization of the loan portfolio.
Challenges from a more disruptive economic adjustment in
Argentina remain,
although financial and trade channels are weaker than a decade
ago. Uruguay has
expanded its access to international markets and has become a
more open, stable
economy that is better able to withstand external shocks.
