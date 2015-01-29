(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch has today affirmed
MMI International
Ltd's (MMI) and its parent Precision Capital Private Limited's
(PCPL) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The
Outlook has been
revised to Negative from Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has
affirmed the
Singapore-based company's senior secured debt class rating at
'BB-'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The change in the Outlook to Negative reflects our expectation
that EBITDA
growth will be slower than previously thought due to the modest
recovery in the
hard disk drive (HDD) market. Consequently, MMI might breach our
FFO-adjusted
leverage level of 4.0x or the FFO interest coverage level of
3.0x, which may
lead to negative rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Flat FY15 Revenue: We expect MMI's revenue for the financial
year ending 30
June 2015 (FY15) to remain flat at USD700m and EBITDA to decline
to USD110m-115m
(FY14: USD117m) because the loss of premium pricing will offset
the modest
recovery in HDD quarterly shipments. Although MMI reported
seasonally stronger
revenue in 1QFY15 of USD185m (+7.2% yoy), adjusted EBITDA was
flat at USD30m,
which we believe indicates the onset of a slow earnings
recovery.
Seagate Dependence: MMI faces high customer concentration risk
due to its heavy
reliance on Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
(BBB-/Stable), which
contributed 80% of its revenue in 1QFY15. However, we believe
the high
interdependence between MMI and Seagate, with MMI being
Seagate's largest
supplier for three key HDD components, mitigates this risk.
MMI's ratings factor
in moderate-to-high barriers to entry into the HDD component
manufacturing
industry.
Stable HDD Competition: We continue to expect the consolidated
HDD industry
structure and a tightly managed supply chain to drive
demand-supply equilibrium
and better pricing stability, with Seagate and Western Digital
controlling about
85% of the global HDD market. An imminent HDD suppliers'
consolidation could
reduce competition and drive market share gains for MMI as
smaller financially
distressed suppliers seek M&A.
Risk From SSDs: Solid state drives (SSDs) represent a
significant long-term
threat to MMI's business if they become the standard medium for
data storage.
However, in the medium term, we expect that HDD sales volumes to
be protected by
the growth in the overall data storage market and a continuing
substantial
per-gigabyte price differential between SSDs and HDDs.
Acquisition Risk: We believe MMI may have opportunities for
acquisitions as the
component suppliers' market consolidates; in 2011 it acquired
three small
component makers. However, we do not expect large debt-funded
acquisitions in
light of its net debt/EBITDA target of below 3.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted leverage of above 4.0x (FY14: 3.8x) on a
sustained basis
- FFO interest coverage below 3.0x (FY14: 2.6x) on a sustained
basis
- Demand for HDDs falling below our expectations due to weaker
global IT
spending, a significant fall in cost per gigabyte differential
between SSDs and
HDDs, or if Seagate moves its production capacity towards SSDs
Positive: The rating Outlook could return to Stable, if EBITDA
expansion is
better than expected resulting in:
- FFO-adjusted leverage of below 4.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO interest coverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MMI International Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior secured debt class rating affirmed at 'BB-'
8% senior secured USD300m notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD180m secured bank loan affirmed at 'BB-'
Precision Capital Private Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
