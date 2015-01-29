(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India-based Tata
Motor Limited's (TML) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Financial Profile: TML's consolidated financial profile
remains strong
with consolidated leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) of 0.6x
in in the
financial year ending 31 March 2014 (FY14) (FY13: 1.09x). The
company's net
leverage excluding its financing subsidiary - Tata Motors
Finance Ltd (TMFL) -
was at 0.2x (FY13: 0.4x). The strong financial profile is driven
mainly by the
robust performance of TML's key subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover
PLC (JLR, BB-/
Positive). The financial profile also benefits from TML's good
financial
flexibility and JLR's liquidity with a cash balance (GBP3.75bn
as of 1HFY15) and
undrawn committed facilities (GBP1.3bn).
Fitch expects TML's consolidated profile to remain strong over
the medium term
despite its large capex plans (FY14 Capex: INR 269bn). The
agency expects the
capex to be funded largely from TML's operational cash flows
supported by the
continuing sound operations of JLR and improvement in its Indian
business.
Furthermore, the company announced its rights issue plan, which
if successful
will further strengthen the financial profile.
Robust Performance of JLR: Fitch expects JLR's sales and
profitability to
continue to be robust over the medium term, supported by a
strong product
pipeline and healthy global demand for premium vehicles. This is
in spite of a
likely increase in costs associated with the company's large
capex and
increasing competition. JLR's EBITDA margin strengthened to
19.9% during 1HFY15
(1HFY14: 16.7%) supported by growth in volumes (13.8%) and a
richer product and
geographic mix.
Indian Operations to Improve: Fitch expects TML's new product
launches, both in
passenger car and commercial vehicles, to drive volume growth in
its Indian
operations. In addition, lower fuel prices, improving consumer
sentiment and a
likely reduction in borrowing costs are likely to support
improvement in demand
growth in passenger cars from FY16. We also expect medium and
heavy commercial
vehicles (M&HCV) volumes to grow in FY16 - supported mainly by
replacement
demand.
TML's operations turned around in 3QFY15 as a result of positive
volume growth
in its passenger car and M&HCV segments. The company's volumes
fell until
1HFY15, resulting in negative EBITDA in FY14 and 1HFY15.
Linkages with Tata Group: The FC IDR of TML continues to benefit
from a one
notch uplift on account of the potential support from the Tata
group. Fitch has
also reviewed the ability of the Tata group to provide support
to TML and in the
context of potential group support, TML continues to benefit
from the strategic
importance of TML to the group. Any weakening of linkages
between the group and
TML, and/or the group's inability to provide support is likely
to affect the
ratings negatively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
-a weakening of linkages between the Tata Group and TML
-consolidated financial leverage (excluding TML's auto financing
subsidiary Tata
Motors Finance Limited) exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis due
to reduced sales
or profitability (at TML, JLR or both), or due to higher than
expected debt
levels
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually result in
positive rating actions include:
-strong growth in sales volume for TML (standalone) and JLR
through increased
geographic and product diversification, while maintaining strong
profitability
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
