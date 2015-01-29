(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has upgraded
the National
Long-Term Rating of PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Negara Tbk (BTPN)
to 'AA+(idn)'
from 'AA(idn)'. The agency has also affirmed the National
Long-Term Ratings of
PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia (KEB Hana), PT Bank Nusantara
Parahyangan Tbk (BNP)
and PT Bank ICBC Indonesia (ICBC Indonesia) at 'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the National Short-Term
Ratings of the four
banks at 'F1+(idn)'. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of BTPN's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's
view that its
parent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC; A-/Stable) has
a higher
propensity to provide support, in case of need, to its
Indonesian subsidiary.
This is evident from SMBC's more active operational involvement
through the
appointment of key personnel from SMBC, which underscores BTPN's
increasing,
albeit still limited, importance to SMBC.
The affirmation of the National Ratings for KEB Hana, ICBC
Indonesia and BNP
reflects Fitch's view of parental support and linkage for the
three banks. Fitch
believes timely support for KEB Hana, ICBC Indonesia and BNP is
highly likely to
be forthcoming from their higher-rated parents, namely
Korea-based Hana Bank and
Korean Exchange Bank (A-/Stable), Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) and ACOM Co., Ltd (A-/Stable), respectively. ACOM is
40% owned by
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG) group banks.
In line with its criteria on rating financial institution
subsidiaries and
holding companies, the agency classifies KEB Hana, ICBC
Indonesia and BNP as
strategically important subsidiaries for their respective
parents.
BNP predominantly engages in the SME market while ICBC
Indonesia's loan
portfolio is mainly derived from larger corporations. KEB Hana's
loan portfolio
is proportionately distributed between SME and commercial
segments. BTPN focuses
on the niches of lending to pensioners and micro lending.
The capital positions of the four banks remain satisfactory with
their Fitch
core capital (FCC) at 15%-25% at end-3Q14, although this could
be easily eroded
by the banks' aspirations for higher loan growth. Profitability
is likely to be
subdued due to intense competition for low-cost funding with
larger peer banks,
with the four banks' at a disadvantage because of their smaller
and limited
franchises. Their fee generation is also likely to continue to
be modest.
The asset quality of KEB Hana, ICBC Indonesia and BTPN could
come under pressure
because of their appetite for loan growth. BNP's asset quality
has weakened,
with its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rising to 2.6% at
end-September 2014
from 0.9% at end-2013. This was mainly driven by asset quality
deterioration in
the real estate and construction sector. Fitch expects BNP's NPL
ratio to remain
high in the near future amid the high interest rate environment.
Fitch expects the loan/deposit ratios (LDR) of KEB Hana, ICBC
Indonesia and BTPN
to remain high in the near term as they seek higher loan growth,
while the ratio
will likely be lower for BNP as the bank pursues slower loan
growth this year.
The Indonesian authorities have allowed KEB Hana, ICBC Indonesia
and BTPN to
have LDRs above the regulatory maximum of 92% because they
managed to maintain
their total capital adequacy ratios above the minimum 14%. The
liquidity risks
associated with high loan growth are mitigated by parental
liquidity support,
which Fitch expects to be forthcoming, in time of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Downward rating pressure on the four banks may arise from any
developments
leading to a weakening of perceived support from their parents,
such as major
changes to ownership or a significant weakening in their
parents' finances,
although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near
to medium term.
The ratings on KEB Hana, ICBC Indonesia and BNP are already at
the upper end of
the National Ratings scale. New evidence of stronger linkage
between BTPN and
SMBC such as the parent increasing its stake in the subsidiary,
stronger
integration in areas such as risk management and greater
involvement in
management may result in a rating upgrade for BTPN.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds are
the same as their
National Long-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
Any changes in the
National Long-Term Ratings would affect these issue ratings
The full list of rating actions is as follows;
KEB Hana
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
BNP
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
ICBC Indonesia
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Medium Term Notes 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
BTPN
National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'AA+(idn)' from 'AA(idn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Senior Unsecured Bond II & III BTPN 2010 upgraded to 'AA+(idn)'
from 'AA(idn)'
Bond programme I BTPN 2011 and its tranches under the program
upgraded to
'AA+(idn)' from 'AA(idn)'
Bond programme II BTPN 2013 and its tranches under the program
upgraded to
'AA+(idn)' from 'AA(idn)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
