(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the
Month - January
2015
here
SINGAPORE, January 29 (Fitch) The property market correction in
Singapore may
place modest pressure on banking system loan quality, Fitch
Ratings says in its
latest Asia-Pacific Chart of the Month report. Nonetheless,
local banks DBS Bank
Ltd. (DBS, AA-/Stable), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC,
AA-/Stable) and
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB, AA-/Stable) should be able to
weather a
significant rise in credit costs given their healthy
loss-absorption buffers.
Residential property prices in Singapore are down 5%-8% from
their peak in
mid-2013, in contrast to Hong Kong where steady demand and a
supply shortage
continue to drive up prices. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
Singaporean banks'
potential losses from mortgages to be minimal due to relatively
healthy
household balance sheets and adequate collateralisation. The
government's
macro-prudential policies over the past few years included
measures to
strengthen mortgage underwriting practices at local banks.
Mortgage delinquencies remain extremely low in both Singapore
and Hong Kong
(Singapore: 0.36%, Hong Kong 0.02% at end-September 2014). While
we anticipate
Singapore banks' loan losses to rise as the property market
continues to cool,
Fitch expects the Monetary Authority of Singapore to remain
vigilant for signs
of stress. The agency remains watchful of potential second-order
effects of the
housing slowdown, such as weaker private consumption and rising
construction
company defaults.
Contact:
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
