(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the impact of new global regulations on the insurance sector on Wednesday 4 February 2015, at 15:00GMT/16:00CET/10:00EST. This follows the publication of Fitch's report "New International Regulations No Threat to Ratings", which is available at www.fitchratings.com. Graham Coutts, Associate Director, and Harish Gohil, Managing Director, from Fitch's Insurance team will speak on the call. They will discuss the impact of new international regulations on global systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) and internationally active insurance groups (IAIGs). There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to david.turner@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 4 February 2015 Time: 15:00GMT/16:00CET/10:00EST Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here F1E909B1D24C8 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: David Turner (Business Relationship Management) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1442 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Graham Coutts (Analytical) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Harish Gohil (Analytical) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.