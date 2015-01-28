(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it does not expect any impact on Virgin Media's Issue Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' (Outlook Stable), or on the group's debt ratings following its acquisition of UPC Ireland. The acquisition is proposed as part of a corporate reorganisation of parent company Liberty Global Inc's European businesses. The acquisition of UPC Ireland will add roughly 8% to Virgin Media's consolidated operating cash flow (EBITDA) on a last 12 months (LTM) to September 2014 basis, with the Irish business accounting for approximately 7.3% of the enlarged group, post transaction. Fitch considers the cultural similarities of the UK's and Irish Republic's cable markets provide strategic sense for the acquisition, and the strong margin of the Irish business (LTM September 2014 EBITDA margin of 48.3%) is accretive to the enlarged business. Excluding the acquisition, Fitch estimates net debt/EBITDA, at end-September 2014, prior to the acquisition, at 4.7x. Including the acquisition, the figure is estimated at 4.9x. Virgin Media's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net debt/EBITDA (the measure more closely monitored by Fitch) is little different from the unadjusted metric given a low level of operating lease expenses and cash taxes. The post-acquisition FFO adjusted net debt/EBITDA is therefore expected to remain within our current downgrade guideline of 5.5x. We expect the strongly cash generative nature of the UK business and the accretive margin profile of the Irish business to allow leverage to reduce following the acquisition. UPC Ireland is the Irish Republic's main cable operator; its network passes approximately 750,000 two-way homes (approximately 47% of Irish homes). As of end-September 2014 the company had over 520,000 unique customer relationships, with an average of 2.12 services per subscriber. The number of services/subscriber metric is fairly mature by European cable standards and in Fitch's view provides less scope for revenue growth than in markets such as Germany or some of Liberty Global's CEE markets. The Republic of Ireland is a competitive telecoms market, with incumbent telecom, eircom, investing heavily in fibre and currently the only provider offering quad-play services. Vodafone has ambitious fibre plans, while UK satellite operator, Sky, has a strong pay-TV presence and is offering triple-play services through wholesale arrangements with the incumbent. UPC Ireland will be in a position to offer quad-play later in 2015 following the virtual mobile operator agreement signed with Three. Fitch considers potential exists for procurement synergies and other operating efficiencies for the combined Virgin Media/UPC Ireland - particularly in areas such as programming and equipment sourcing. These should in, the agency's view, benefit from the cultural similarities between the UK and Ireland. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.