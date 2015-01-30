(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
Region of Malopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A-', Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and National Long-term
rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Malopolska's solid operating and
budgetary performance,
supported by prudent strategic and financial management. The
ratings reflect
also moderate debt, healthy debt ratios and satisfactory
liquidity. The ratings
also consider indirect risk from the healthcare sector, which
the region may
have to support financially in the medium term.
Fitch forecasts Malopolska's operating results to remain solid
in 2015-2016,
with an average operating balance of PLN100m or 12% of operating
revenue.
According to preliminary results in 2014 Malopolska posted an
operating balance
of PLN131m or 15.5% of operating revenue, covering debt service
8x. We expect
the region's strong operating results to be supported by its
policy of aligning
operating expenditure growth with that of operating revenue.
At end-2014 Malopolska's direct debt was PLN487m or a moderate
54% of current
revenue. Fitch expects this trend to continue in the medium
term, not exceeding
60% of current revenue. Debt service and debt coverage ratios
should remain
healthy. We project that for 2015-2016 the region's operating
balance will cover
annual debt obligations by 2x and the debt-to-current balance
ratio at five
years. Debt repayment profile is smooth and extends until 2026.
We view as prudent the region's policy to incur long-term debt
with smooth debt
repayments. At end-2014 over 75% of direct debt were loans from
the European
Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank
(CEB). These
loans are on favorable terms with grace periods of five and six
years,
respectively, and final maturity in 2025-2026. However, they
expose the region
to foreign currency and interest rate risks as they are
euro-denominated and
floating-rate. Nevertheless, the region's forecasts for its debt
service needs
are conservative in its long-term projections, such as by
budgeting for higher
interest payments than the actual amounts, allowing it
sufficient flexibility to
cope with unexpected adverse changes in market conditions.
We also take a positive view of its sensible strategic
management, with a focus
on economic development through upgrading infrastructure and
creating a
business-friendly environment for business.
Fitch expects the region's liquidity to remain satisfactory in
the medium term.
Monthly cash and deposits averaged PLN57m in 2014. The region
does not use any
short-term liquidity facilities.
The Polish regions, including Malopolska, are flexible in their
operating
spending. This is reflected in the much lower share of fixed
operating costs,
including staff costs (28% on average in 2013-2014), in the
regional budget.
This high spending flexibility counteracts Malopolska's limited
revenue-raising
flexibility as income tax rates are decided by the State and
averaged 45% of
operating revenue in 2014.
Due to underfunded contracts with the National Health Fund,
regional healthcare
entities may require financial support from Malopolska in the
medium term.
However, this should not put significant pressure on the budget
as the sector's
finances are in better shape than many other Polish regions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by the region's
solid operating
performance, coupled with declining pressure on debt-funded
capex and low
indirect risk, could trigger positive rating action.
The ratings could be downgraded if Malopolska's operating
performance
consistently weakens and direct and indirect debt grow well
above Fitch's
projections over the next two years.
