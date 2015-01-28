(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), revolving credit facility rating, and
senior unsecured
note ratings of Monsanto Company (Monsanto) at 'A-'. Fitch has
also affirmed
Monsanto's Short-term IDR and commercial paper (CP) rating at
'F2'. A complete
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Company Profile. The ratings reflect Monsanto's substantive
market positions in
corn, soybean, cotton and vegetables seeds and traits, and crop
protection
products. The company has R&D-driven expertise in plant
biotechnology and
breeding that enables high profit margins and strong cash flows.
The company's
portfolio benefits from patent protection for most of its key
products which
creates high barriers of entry for new market entrants. In
addition, Monsanto
licenses its technologies and traits to its competitors. These
agreements
generate a recurring royalty stream that further supports the
company's
profitability.
Monsanto's operating profits are driven by its corn seeds and
traits which
accounted for about 46% of FY 2014 gross profits. Corn planting
in the U.S. is
expected to be lower in 2015 than in 2014 given high stores and
low prices, but
soybean planting should benefit and Fitch expects overall 2015
operating profits
to be flat with 2014.
Strong Profitability and Free Cash Flow. The company generated
$4.8 billion of
operating EBITDA in the LTM period ended Nov. 30, 2014,
representing 30% of net
sales. Over the same period, operating cash flow after dividends
and capital
expenditures but before acquisitions (FCF) was approximately
$738 million. The
company guides to FY 2015 free cash flow (defined as the total
of cash flows
from operating activities and investing activities) of $2
billion to $2.2
billion and Fitch believes FY 2015 FCF will be at least $1.3
billion.
Moderate Financial Leverage. Pro forma for the $365 million
notes to be issued
in January 2015, total debt/operating EBITDA for the period was
1.7x. Fitch
expects financial leverage to remain at or below 2x on a gross
basis, which is
consistent with Monsanto's net debt/EBITDA target of 1.5x.
The rating is constrained by the company's share buyback program
and sizeable
dividends. As of Nov. 30, 2014, Monsanto had about $4.6 billion
remaining under
the June 2014, $10 billion, two-year share repurchase program.
Fitch expects
Monsanto to balance share repurchases with investment
opportunities to retain
its target capital structure of 1.5x net debt/EBITDA.
Solid Liquidity. Fitch notes that the November quarter is a
seasonal
working-capital use but FCF positive quarter. The company's
liquidity totaled
approximately $5.6 billion at Nov. 30, 2014 with available cash
at $3.1 billion
and full availability under the company's $2.5 billion revolving
credit facility
due April 2016. As of Nov. 30, 2014, CP outstanding was $395
million, accrued
marketing programs were $952 million and deferred revenues were
$2.5 billion.
The revolver has a total debt-to-total capital covenant of less
than 66 2/3%
compared to the Nov. 30, 2014 ratio of 52%. Fitch expects the
company to remain
in compliance. Estimated maturities of long-term debt over the
medium term are
$300 million in FY 2016, $900 million in FY 2017, $300 million
in FY 2018 and
$800 million in FY 2019.
The Stable Outlook is based on robust operating performance and
expectations for
long-term sales and earnings growth. Fitch expects Monsanto to
continue to
generate substantial positive FCF in most fiscal years and to
maintain a strong
credit profile appropriate for an R&D-driven company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Total Debt/EBITDA declines on a sustained basis below 1.25x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Total Debt/EBITDA increases on a sustained basis above 2.25x;
--Liquidity, of which cash is at least $2 billion, falls to less
than $3
billion;
--Regulatory actions occur that threaten Monsanto's business
model.
Fitch affirms Monsanto as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
