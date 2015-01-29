(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its
ratings on Safeway
Inc. in anticipation of the acquisition of Safeway by AB
Acquisition LLC,
following final FTC clearance for the merger.
Fitch does not have sufficient information to provide ratings on
the company's
new capital structure post the merger of Safeway and
Albertson's. As indicated
in prior commentary, and based on preliminary information
indicating pro forma
adjusted leverage of around 6.0x, Fitch believes the merged
entity would be
rated in the 'B' category.
Fitch currently rates Safeway as follows with a Negative Rating
Watch:
Safeway Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-';
--Bank Credit Facilities 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Commercial Paper 'F3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Zahn, CFA
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Wesley Moultrie, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Business and Relationship Management: Tiffany Co, Chicago, Tel:
+1-312-368-3185,
Email: tiffany.co@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
