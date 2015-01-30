(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Philippines-based Security Bank Corporation's (Security Bank; BB/Stable) USD300m 3.95% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'BB'. The proceeds will be used to extend term liabilities and expand the foreign currency deposit unit funding base. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior notes are rated at the same level as Security Bank's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in Security Bank's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bb'. The bank's ratings were last reviewed in July 2014. Security Bank's credit profile continues to support its ratings. Capitalisation remains satisfactory with a core equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at end-September 2014, sustained by steady internal capital generation, while the total capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.5%, boosted by the bank's PHP10bn Basel III-eligible Tier 2 capital raising in July 2014. Asset quality is still benign (the non-performing loan ratio is stable at around 1.0%), and the loan/deposit ratio remained steady at around 80% at end-September 2014. For more details on Security Bank's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Four Philippine Banks; Withdraws UnionBank Ratings" dated 25 July 2014 and the bank's full rating report dated 1 December 2014, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. Security Bank's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B' National Long-Term Rating 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'bb' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.