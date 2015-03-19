(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Indonesia's
three largest
state-owned banks, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri;
BBB-/AAA(idn)/Stable), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
(BRI;
BBB-/AAA(idn)/Stable) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
(BNI;
BBB-/AA+(idn)/Stable), to continue delivering healthy
profitability in 2015.
The three banks' financial performance remained solid in 2014,
with strong ROA -
Mandiri had ROA of 2.7%, BRI of 3.6% and BNI of 2.7% at
end-2014. Fitch expects
Mandiri, BRI and BNI to continue delivering healthy
profitability in 2015,
despite challenging operating conditions, such as rising
inflation and high
interest rates. Their earnings are likely to be supported by a
recovery in
credit growth and manageable credit costs, as loan-quality
deterioration is
expected to be modest. The earnings of Mandiri, BRI and BNI
benefit from their
positions as major local banks; they also show greater
resilience than their
peers through business cycles.
Asset quality at Mandiri, BRI and BNI remained largely stable in
2014, and their
NPL ratios remained below that of most of the 10 largest
domestic banks and the
Indonesian banking industry average. Fitch expects their NPL
ratios to increase
slightly in 2015. Risks may stem from the adverse effects of a
further weakening
in commodity prices and/or exchange rate volatility. Meanwhile,
PT Bank Tabungan
Negara (Persero) Tbk's (BTN; AA(idn)/Stable) profitability in
2014 came under
pressure from higher funding and credit costs.
The state-owned banks' Fitch Core Capital and Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratios
remained robust - Mandiri at 17.4% and 14.8%, BRI at 19.7% and
17.1% and BNI at
19.4% and 15.8% respectively at end-2014. The internal capital
generation of
Mandiri, BRI and BNI of between 17.8% and 24.8% are much
stronger than most of
their large domestic peers, thanks to their strong banking
franchises.
The Issuer Default Ratings of Mandiri, BRI, BNI and BTN are
support-driven,
reflecting Fitch's view that the four state-owned banks are
likely to receive
state support in times of need, although the extent of support
would vary
somewhat. Fitch expects the Viability Ratings on Mandiri, BRI
and BNI to remain
stable as these banks' are generally well-positioned against the
more
challenging domestic economic environment, supported by their
sound
loss-absorption cushion, resilient profitability and high core
capitalisation.
The accompanying special report "Indonesian State-Owned Banks:
Peer Review -
Resilience, Steady Performance Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
