(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA'. The Outlooks
are Negative. The issue ratings on Belgium's unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Negative Outlook reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
Budget deficit reduction stalled in 2014. The general government
deficit is
estimated to have amounted to 3.2% of GDP in 2014, 0.3pp above
the 2013 level
and 0.8pp above the original 2014 budget target, adjusted for
the impact of the
newly introduced ESA2010 statistical standard. This implies
deterioration in the
primary budget balance to 0% from a surplus of 0.3% of GDP in
2013, and little
or no improvement in the structural balance.
The 2015 budget indicates a slower path of budget deficit
reduction in 2015 and
2016 than previously planned and the government has postponed
meeting its
medium-term objective of a balanced budget in structural terms
by two years to
2018. Fitch shares the European Commission's view that the
government's 2015
budget deficit target of 2.1% is based on optimistic assumptions
and that it is
unlikely to be achieved without additional fiscal measures.
Fiscal consolidation and a weaker outlook in the eurozone are
likely to weigh on
GDP growth this year. We project growth of 0.9% in 2015 and 1.1%
in 2016.
Potential GDP growth over the next few years is estimated at 1%
before gradually
picking up to 1.5% by 2020.
Fiscal slippage in 2014 combined with weaker GDP growth outlook
have resulted in
a deterioration of public debt dynamics. Fitch expects gross
general government
debt (GGGD) to peak in 2015 (one year later than in the May 2014
review), at a
higher level of 107.2% of GDP (102% in May 2014) albeit largely
due to ESA2010,
and to remain above 100% of GDP for longer, until 2020.
Belgium has a diversified economy, high income per capita and
solid
institutions. It has a strong net external creditor position of
86% of GDP. The
household sector has low debt and net household wealth is higher
than most 'AA'-
and 'AAA'-rated peers.
The draft 2015 budget envisages a sharp reduction of the general
government
deficit to 2.1% of GDP in 2015, from 3.2% of GDP in 2014. It is
based on
consolidation measures equivalent to 1% of GDP, which are mostly
structural and
expenditure-based. This marks a significant difference to the
consolidation
since 2009, which had relied mainly on revenue and one-off
measures.
From this year, a larger part of the fiscal adjustment falls on
the regional and
community governments. Under the Sixth State Reform, several
competencies are
being transferred to the regions and communities. The final
expenditure to be
transferred represents 3.8% of GDP. This could increase policy
implementation
risks in the first years of the reform.
After a four-month negotiation, a new federal government was
sworn in in October
2014. The coalition has a comfortable majority in the federal
parliament (85 out
of 150 seats) and has introduced a wide range of economic
reforms. The main aim
of the reform programme is to increase the competitiveness of
the Belgian
economy, which has been gradually deteriorating since 2005.
Reforms to wage
indexation face opposition from trade unions.
Risks from the banking sector have receded. Contingent
liabilities from the
banking sector declined to 9.4% of GDP at end-2014 from 15.3% in
2012. Dexia
remains the largest contingent liability. The banking sector has
deleveraged
significantly. Assets shrank to 243% of GDP in 2013 from 400% in
2008. In 2Q14
assets rose to 253% of GDP, suggesting that deleveraging might
have come to an
end. Asset quality remains strong. Non-performing loans stood at
4% at end-June
2014, down from 4.3% at end-2013. The corporate sector was the
most affected by
the eurozone crisis, but saw impaired loans stabilise in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
- Fiscal easing or GDP underperformance, reducing confidence
that public debt
will peak in 2015 and be placed on a firm downward trajectory
- Failure to address deterioration in competitiveness, which
would prevent
improvements to the current account balance and hamper
medium-term growth
potential
- Political turmoil and policy uncertainty undermining
confidence in fiscal and
economic prospects
The main factors that could lead to the Outlook being revised to
Stable are:
- Fiscal deficit reduction consistent with the public
debt-to-GDP ratio being
placed on a downward trajectory
- Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness,
particularly through
implementation of structural reforms
An upgrade would be contingent on a marked reduction in the
public debt-to-GDP
ratio over time.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the assumption as follows:
There will be no constitutional crisis in Belgium.
The draft 2015 budget is based on a real GDP growth projection
of 1.5% for this
year. This is above Fitch's forecast (0.9%). The agency expects
a wider general
government deficit (2.5% of GDP) relative to the draft budget
(2.1%).
There will be no sizeable recapitalisation of the financial
sector by the
Belgian sovereign leading to a worsening of the public finances.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. This is
particularly relevant for Belgium as its high GGGD ratio makes
its public
finances more exposed to deflation than countries with lower
debt levels.
Fitch also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial
integration at the
eurozone level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal
policy over the
medium term. It also assumes that the risk of a break-up of the
eurozone remains
low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michele Napolitano Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.