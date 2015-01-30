(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Negative. The issue ratings on Belgium's unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and the Negative Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers: Budget deficit reduction stalled in 2014. The general government deficit is estimated to have amounted to 3.2% of GDP in 2014, 0.3pp above the 2013 level and 0.8pp above the original 2014 budget target, adjusted for the impact of the newly introduced ESA2010 statistical standard. This implies deterioration in the primary budget balance to 0% from a surplus of 0.3% of GDP in 2013, and little or no improvement in the structural balance. The 2015 budget indicates a slower path of budget deficit reduction in 2015 and 2016 than previously planned and the government has postponed meeting its medium-term objective of a balanced budget in structural terms by two years to 2018. Fitch shares the European Commission's view that the government's 2015 budget deficit target of 2.1% is based on optimistic assumptions and that it is unlikely to be achieved without additional fiscal measures. Fiscal consolidation and a weaker outlook in the eurozone are likely to weigh on GDP growth this year. We project growth of 0.9% in 2015 and 1.1% in 2016. Potential GDP growth over the next few years is estimated at 1% before gradually picking up to 1.5% by 2020. Fiscal slippage in 2014 combined with weaker GDP growth outlook have resulted in a deterioration of public debt dynamics. Fitch expects gross general government debt (GGGD) to peak in 2015 (one year later than in the May 2014 review), at a higher level of 107.2% of GDP (102% in May 2014) albeit largely due to ESA2010, and to remain above 100% of GDP for longer, until 2020. Belgium has a diversified economy, high income per capita and solid institutions. It has a strong net external creditor position of 86% of GDP. The household sector has low debt and net household wealth is higher than most 'AA'- and 'AAA'-rated peers. The draft 2015 budget envisages a sharp reduction of the general government deficit to 2.1% of GDP in 2015, from 3.2% of GDP in 2014. It is based on consolidation measures equivalent to 1% of GDP, which are mostly structural and expenditure-based. This marks a significant difference to the consolidation since 2009, which had relied mainly on revenue and one-off measures. From this year, a larger part of the fiscal adjustment falls on the regional and community governments. Under the Sixth State Reform, several competencies are being transferred to the regions and communities. The final expenditure to be transferred represents 3.8% of GDP. This could increase policy implementation risks in the first years of the reform. After a four-month negotiation, a new federal government was sworn in in October 2014. The coalition has a comfortable majority in the federal parliament (85 out of 150 seats) and has introduced a wide range of economic reforms. The main aim of the reform programme is to increase the competitiveness of the Belgian economy, which has been gradually deteriorating since 2005. Reforms to wage indexation face opposition from trade unions. Risks from the banking sector have receded. Contingent liabilities from the banking sector declined to 9.4% of GDP at end-2014 from 15.3% in 2012. Dexia remains the largest contingent liability. The banking sector has deleveraged significantly. Assets shrank to 243% of GDP in 2013 from 400% in 2008. In 2Q14 assets rose to 253% of GDP, suggesting that deleveraging might have come to an end. Asset quality remains strong. Non-performing loans stood at 4% at end-June 2014, down from 4.3% at end-2013. The corporate sector was the most affected by the eurozone crisis, but saw impaired loans stabilise in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade include: - Fiscal easing or GDP underperformance, reducing confidence that public debt will peak in 2015 and be placed on a firm downward trajectory - Failure to address deterioration in competitiveness, which would prevent improvements to the current account balance and hamper medium-term growth potential - Political turmoil and policy uncertainty undermining confidence in fiscal and economic prospects The main factors that could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable are: - Fiscal deficit reduction consistent with the public debt-to-GDP ratio being placed on a downward trajectory - Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness, particularly through implementation of structural reforms An upgrade would be contingent on a marked reduction in the public debt-to-GDP ratio over time. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings are based on the assumption as follows: There will be no constitutional crisis in Belgium. The draft 2015 budget is based on a real GDP growth projection of 1.5% for this year. This is above Fitch's forecast (0.9%). The agency expects a wider general government deficit (2.5% of GDP) relative to the draft budget (2.1%). There will be no sizeable recapitalisation of the financial sector by the Belgian sovereign leading to a worsening of the public finances. The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help underpin inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the context of a modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged deflation. This is particularly relevant for Belgium as its high GGGD ratio makes its public finances more exposed to deflation than countries with lower debt levels. 