(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Armenia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings on Armenia's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been revised to 'BB-' from 'BB' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Armenia's Long-term IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
High
Armenia is highly exposed to the severe economic downturn in
Russia
(BBB-/Negative), which will weigh heavily on Armenia's balance
of payment and
growth prospects. The economy is expected to fall into a mild
recession in 2015,
with risks tilted to the downside given the worsening economic
situation in
Russia and likely negative impact on external imbalances and
further
depreciation pressures.
The current account deficit is expected to widen again in 2015
as a result of a
sharp reduction in both remittances inflows and export demand
from Russia.
Remittances amount to about 15% of GDP and fell by about 30%
during the last
months of 2014 as 90% of the total come from Russia. The impact
of the fall in
oil prices on imports will be largely outweighed by the
strengthening of the
dollar and a decline in international prices of key Armenian
exports. Mining
exports, especially copper, account for about half of Armenia's
goods exports.
Foreign currency reserves at the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA)
are expected to
continue their downward trend from a relatively low level of
USD1.49bn in
December 2014. The decline in reserves is primarily due to lower
current account
receipts and FDI inflows, but also, to a lesser extent, to
market intervention
by the CBA to limit the depreciation of the Armenian dram.
Foreign currency
reserves are expected to represent about three months of current
account
payments in 2015-16, compared with more than four months on
average in 2010-13.
Medium
Public debt dynamics are highly sensitive to depreciation risks,
as about 80% of
public debt is foreign currency denominated. The debt-to-GDP
ratio rose to
nearly 50% in 2014, primarily as a result of exchange rate
depreciation. The
ratio is expected to remain broadly stable in the coming years
but this assumes
a stabilisation of the exchange rate. Risks are to the downside.
Fiscal policy
has been prudent since 2010, and we expect the government to
maintain the fiscal
deficit below 3% of GDP.
Armenia is highly reliant on Russian gas supplies, remittances
and military
support, leaving it particularly vulnerable to economic and
policy changes in
Russia. Armenia's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union in
January 2015 will
further deepen its economic, financial, political and
institutional ties with
Russia. Despite recent events in Gyumri, we expect the close
bilateral
relationship to remain and to continue weighing on Armenia's
economic and
institutional setting.
The financial sector is highly dollarised and will therefore be
negatively
impacted by the depreciation of the Armenian dram. The
depreciation and economic
downturn are likely to bring about an increase in non-performing
loans and to
dent the currently robust capital adequacy ratios. The CBA has
increased the
minimum capital requirements for banks, which could trigger some
consolidation
in the sector.
Armenia's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The CBA raised its refinancing rate twice in recent months to
9.5%. The Armenian
dram depreciated by 17% in 2014. Inflation is expected to pick
up to 6.5% in
2015 (CBA target range: 2.5%-5.5%) as a result of higher import
prices, although
relatively moderate pass-through effects should contain the
impact.
Armenia benefits from an IMF Extended Fund Facility for 2014-17
worth USD119.1m,
which acts as a policy anchor. Armenia is expected to continue
fulfilling the
performance criteria and to continue to enjoy support from major
international
financial institutions, primarily to finance large
infrastructure projects.
Armenia's business environment compares favourably with rating
peers, as
illustrated by the World Bank's ease of doing business
indicators.
Armenia's geopolitical environment is a constraint on the
rating. The latent
conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
region entails the
risk of escalating into a full-scale conflict. No resolution is
expected in the
short term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Bigger than expected negative spill-over effects from economic
and political
developments in Russia affecting GDP growth, external receipts
and the exchange
rate.
- A continuation of the weakening of external reserves, leading
to a
deterioration in solvency and liquidity ratios.
- Material fiscal slippage leading to a significant rise in the
debt/GDP ratio.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Reduced risks emanating from Russia leading to an easing of
external
pressures.
- A decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio closer to the peer median.
- An easing of the tensions with Azerbaijan and an improvement
in relations with
other neighbouring countries.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that Armenia continues to enjoy broad social and
political
stability, and that there is no significant worsening in
tensions with
Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fitch assumes continuation of good relations with Russia, given
the importance
of this relationship both economically and diplomatically.
Fitch assumes that the global economy performs broadly in line
with Fitch's
Global Economic Outlook and that the US Federal Reserve exit
from monetary
stimulus is orderly, so that Armenia retains some external
market access despite
higher international financial volatility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Aidan Manktelow
Director
+44 20 3530 1752
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Armenia - Rating
Action Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
