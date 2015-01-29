(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Deutsche Bank AG's
(A+/Negative/a) strong earnings in 4Q14 were principally driven
by improved
sales and trading revenue, which increased 20% yoy, compared
with an aggregate
13% drop reported by the bank's US Global Trading and Universal
Bank (GTUB)
peers.
The results demonstrate the bank's good franchise, as it managed
to benefit from
higher foreign exchange volatility in the quarter and increased
market share in
other trading segments. At the same time, operating expenses
were pushed up by
regulatory costs, contributing to a low 6.3% net return on
equity for the core
bank in 4Q14, which remains well below the bank's 12%
medium-term target. Fitch
expects further cost challenges in light of higher regulatory
expenses, bank
levies and continued litigation risks. The results have no
immediate effect on
Deutsche Bank's ratings.
Deutsche Bank generated EUR253m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, up from
the pre-tax
EUR1,768m loss in 4Q13, which was hit by a EUR1,111m litigation
expense. Revenue
in the bank's core activities in 4Q14 was up 14% yoy, although
operating
expenses adjusted for costs to achieve, litigation, benefits and
claims,
impairment of goodwill and other items increased by 7% yoy.
Despite the
improvement in 4Q, group revenues were flat in FY14, reflecting
a persistent but
decreasing drag from the bank's non-strategic businesses group
in the non-core
operating unit. A EUR6bn reduction in assets during 4Q14 in the
segment
translated into a EUR1bn fall in fully-loaded risk-weighted
assets (RWA),
highlighting the slowdown in the pace of reductions.
Deutsche Bank's corporate banking and securities (CB&S)
businesses generated
EUR516m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, up from EUR132m in 4Q13. The
segment's strong
performance was mainly driven by a 20% yoy increase in sales and
trading
revenue, which helped pre-tax income rise by 3% for FY14.
Favourable trading
conditions in a more volatile FX environment, offset by weaker
credit and rates
revenues, contributed to a 13% yoy revenue increase in 4Q14 debt
sales and
trading. Equity sales and trading generated EUR728m net revenue
for the quarter,
up 35% yoy, reflecting stronger equity derivative performance.
Advisory and debt
origination revenue increased significantly yoy, partly offset
by a 33% decline
in equity origination revenue.
Deutsche Bank remains strongly biased towards fixed income
trading, which
generated half of CB&S revenues in 2014, highlighting that
fluctuations in the
segment affect its pre-tax profit more than at peers that are
more weighted
towards equities trading. Deutsche Bank generated sound trading
results in FY14
compared with many of its European peers that have scaled back
trading
activities, and its 4Q14 results compare favourably with trading
revenue at its
US peers, which experienced a decline in fixed income trading in
the quarter.
Deutsche Bank's private and business clients businesses
generated EUR55m pre-tax
profit in 4Q14, substantially below the EUR218m achieved in
4Q13, largely
reflecting a EUR330m charge related to loan processing fees.
Management
considers the matter to be largely provisioned for and does not
expect further
charges in 2015. Excluding these charges and costs to achieve,
pre-tax profit in
FY14 was up by 7%, which translated into a 6% net return on
equity. Nonetheless,
pre-tax profit fell by 14% yoy in FY14, reflecting only subdued
revenue growth
concentrated in investment and insurance products and a 6% yoy
rise in expenses.
Fitch considers that most of the synergies arising from the
integration with
Postbank have not yet been realised. Deutsche Bank's 'a'
Viability Rating (VR)
reflects our view that the bank's sound market position in
domestic retail
banking balances its large capital markets businesses, which we
consider more
volatile.
Pre-tax profit from Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management
businesses
increased by 31% to EUR1bn in FY14, driven by a 6% reduction in
expenses as
revenue marginally fell. However, we believe that the
challenging low-interest
rate environment is also taking its toll in this segment as 4Q14
income before
income taxes on an adjusted basis was slightly lower than
4Q13.Global
transaction banking's performance also improved in FY14, posting
an 8% rise in
pre-tax profits.
We expect the bank to make further progress in its underlying
cost efficiency
after incurring further costs-to-achieve in 2014. Failure to
improve the
profitability in its core businesses would put pressure on the
bank's VR. In
2014, Deutsche Bank's cost base, adjusted for costs to achieve,
litigation, and
impairment of goodwill, increased to EUR23.8bn, as the EUR1.3bn
of savings were
more than offset by EUR1.9bn in further implementation costs of
new regulation,
FX movements, changes to compensation structure and targeted
business expansion.
The bank expects 1Q15 profitability to be dented by an increase
in bank levy
costs by several hundred millions EUR. Fitch would view a
persistent rise in
adjusted expenses negatively. At the same time, we understand
that the
performance of Deutsche Bank's CB&S was strong enough in January
to more than
compensate for potential losses related to the volatility in the
Swiss Francs.
In 4Q14, the bank completed a further USD1.5bn issuance of
additional Tier 1
instruments, helping it meet its EUR5bn target, which together
with its sizeable
capital increase contributed to the bank being better placed
among its global
trading and universal bank peers. Deutsche Bank has reiterated
that it expects a
negative capital impact arising from the implementation of
Prudential Valuation
Adjustments of between EUR1.5bn and EUR2bn. In addition, the
bank's
capitalisation remains sensitive to further increases in
operational risk
charges and forthcoming regulatory reviews, including the
fundamental review of
the trading book.
Deutsche Bank's fully applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
increased by 20bps
over the quarter, to 11.7% at end-4Q14. This was largely
achieved through a 2%
qoq decrease in RWA to EUR394bn, driven by falls in credit and
market risk RWAs,
partly offset by a EUR7bn methodology-driven CVA RWA increase.
In 4Q14, Deutsche
Bank reached its stated 3.5% fully-loaded leverage ratio target,
largely through
a reduction in its derivatives and secured financing
transactions, which
contributed to a 5% fall in leverage exposure to EUR1,445m
during the quarter.
This reduction was to some extent offset by the appreciation of
the US dollar
against the euro, which had a neutral effect on the CET1 ratio
and a positive
effect on pre-tax profit.
Maintaining sound capitalisation is an important driver of the
bank's VR. While
the capital strengthening measures in 2014 were supportive of
Deutsche Bank's
VR, the bank's 'a' VR reflects its unchanged capitalisation
targets, including
maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio and a
fully-loaded leverage
ratio of 3.5% in the medium term.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.