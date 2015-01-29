(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on Paraguay:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) upgraded to
'BB' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds upgraded to
'BB' from 'BB-';
--Country Ceiling upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The resilience of Paraguay's external accounts and economic
growth has
increased, underpinned by export diversification and
productivity enhancements
in the primary sector, which accounts for 25% of GDP. The
country's export
receipts are generated by three industries that are relatively
uncorrelated and
less exposed to the current downturn in global commodity prices:
soy, beef and
electricity. Fitch expects the sovereign to remain a net
external creditor and
international reserves to cover over five months of current
external payments in
2015-2016, providing a cushion against adverse terms-of-trade
shocks.
Paraguay's five-year average growth of 7% exceeded the 'BB'
median of 4% in
2014. Higher growth has facilitated the convergence of the
country's per capita
income with the 'BB' median. Fitch forecasts that economic
activity will keep
pace at 4.5% in 2015-2016, driven by the dynamism of
construction,
infrastructure, private consumption and a rising maquila
industry. Despite the
recent fall in soybean export prices, the agriculture sector
maintains high
profitability margins, low leverage and adequate capitalization.
These factors
mitigate the potential for negative spillovers to the rest of
the economy and
the financial system.
Monetary authorities have been able to maintain moderate
inflation rates despite
the challenges imposed by low financial intermediation, high
dollarisation and
underdeveloped local capital markets. The central bank has met
its inflation
target since the adoption of the regime in 2011, and
expectations point to
consumer price increases in line with the new official reference
mid-point of
4.5% in 2015-2016. International reserves accumulation and
greater currency
flexibility have enhanced the capacity of the exchange rate to
serve as a shock
absorber.
Fitch projects that Paraguay's debt burden will approach 23% of
GDP by 2016 but
remain well below the 'BB' median of 40% even after factoring in
a moderate
deterioration in fiscal accounts. Fitch expects the central
government deficit
to widen to 2.4% of GDP in 2014-2015, after recording average
surpluses of 1% in
2004-2011. In addition, the revenue base is expected to increase
gradually in
the coming years with the gradual introduction of personal
income and
agriculture taxes. The sovereign's demonstrated capacity to
access international
bond markets and multilateral funding at favorable conditions
support fiscal
financing flexibility.
However, Fitch notes that implementation of the new fiscal
responsibility law
has already proved challenging, weakening its role as an
institutional anchor
for fiscal policy. The first budget (2015) approved by congress
after the law
calls for a central government deficit of 3.5% of GDP, above the
legal limit of
1.5%. Real wage adjustments awarded to teachers and doctors and
increased
transfers to sub-national governments in an electoral year make
it difficult to
abide by the primary current spending growth ceiling of 4% above
inflation. The
authorities seem willing to accept deviations from the legal
deficit threshold
if they are derived from public investment projects with secure
external
financing.
The banking sector has strengthened since the 2003 crisis and
presently
maintains adequate levels of capitalization, liquidity and
credit quality.
Credit is largely concentrated in the export-oriented
agriculture and livestock
industries, two sectors with solid collateral and without
currency mismatches.
Nonetheless, rapid lending growth, rising household indebtedness
and high
dollarization of credit could become sources of vulnerability
for financial
institutions.
Paraguay's ratings balance a long track record of fiscal
prudence through
different economic and political cycles and strong fiscal
solvency indicators
against high output volatility due to weather-related shocks, a
low tax revenue
base and comparatively weak structural factors in terms of
investment rates, GDP
per capita, institutional quality and social development
indicators.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that
individually, or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
--Higher growth trajectory in the context of macroeconomic and
financial
stability. Improvements in the business environment and the
execution of public
infrastructure projects that lead to higher investment rates
will be positive;
--Strengthening of the economy's external liquidity position in
line with the
peer median;
--Structural improvements in public finances in terms of revenue
base,
expenditure rigidity and a continued moderate debt burden.
Negative:
--Commodity production shocks or severe export price falls that
materially
impair external and fiscal solvency ratios;
--Sustained fiscal deterioration in the context of financing
constraints.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--Fitch assumes weak economic growth in Brazil and a recession
in Argentina in
2015. A sharper than expected deterioration in economic
conditions could affect
Paraguay's economic and export performance given the important
trade links with
these countries.
--Fitch's economic growth and external forecasts assume
continued softening of
international soybean prices in 2015-2016, after the 20%
correction observed in
2013-2014. The shift towards agriculture exports of higher
value-added and
higher beef production could partially offset the decline in soy
prices.
--Fitch assumes that Paraguay will maintain access to external
sources of
financing.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Sovereign Rating Criteria' (August 2014);
--'Country Ceilings' (August 2014).
