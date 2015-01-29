(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Continued struggles and a change at
the top have
sent credit default swap (CDS) spreads for Mattel Inc. to levels
not seen in
four years, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case
Study Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Mattel widened out 49% over the past month.
After pricing
consistently in-line with 'BBB' levels for much of the past
year, the cost of
credit protection on Mattel's debt has now moved into
below-investment grade
space.
'The bulk of Mattel's CDS widening has taken place over the
earlier part of this
week, with spreads moving out 32%,' said Diana Allmendinger.
'Likely driving
Mattel's CDS movement was the departure of its CEO amid
disappointing holiday
sales and continued declines in quarterly sales.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
