NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Trending much wider since last
year, credit default
swap (CDS) spreads for McDonald's Corporation could actually
reverse course in
light of some surprising news today, according to Fitch
Solutions in its latest
CDS Case Study Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on McDonald's have been trending wider since
September 2014 and
are now 142% wider compared levels seen this time last year.
After pricing
historically in-line with 'AAA' levels, the cost of credit
protection on
McDonald's debt is now pricing in 'A+' space. 'Growing market
concerns over
McDonald's credit prospects are likely attributed to the
company's sluggish
sales and profitability,' said Director Diana Allmendinger.
That said, McDonald's CDS have tightened modestly over the past
week ahead of
today's announcement that their Chief Executive Officer is
stepping down and
being replaced by the Chief Branding Officer. 'Today's news
could potentially
be perceived by the market as a positive step towards modifying
McDonald's
strategy,' said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available at
'www.fitchsolutions.com'.
