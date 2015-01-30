(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS, A/Stable/F1) CHF13.4bn equivalent outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on UBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the maximum 86% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds rating reflects that on UBS. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87% corresponds to a breakeven over-collateralisation (OC) of 14.9%. The breakeven OC reflects the reduced but still significant maturity mismatches between the modelled weighted average life (WAL) of the assets, which is 10.4 years under the 'AA' scenario testing for timely payment of the covered bonds, and the covered bonds (3.6 years). The main breakeven OC component is the asset disposal loss of 12.5%, driven by maturity mismatches and underlining the need for forced asset liquidation potentially in a stressed market environment and for a depressed price. Secondly, the 'AAA' credit loss of 4.2% reflects a weighted average (WA) default rate of 21.2% and an 81.1% WA recovery rate. The third most important driver of the breakeven OC is the cash flow valuation component (1%), primarily due to the differences between the stressed present values of the programme's assets and liabilities, which is also a result of the difference between the modelled WA life of the cover assets and the covered bonds. As of 31 December 2014, the outstanding mortgage covered bonds of CHF13.4bn were backed by a cover pool of CHF17.0bn of residential mortgages secured on 38,446 Swiss properties. All of the issued covered bonds are fixed rate and denominated in foreign currencies (73% in euros, 26% in US dollar and 1% in Norwegian krone). The guarantor hedges interest rate and foreign exchange risks between the cover assets and the covered bonds. UBS acts as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and best-effort replacement triggers. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UBS's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the sum of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) is reduced by three or more notches; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven level of 87.0%. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. 