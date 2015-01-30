(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Tunisie Factoring's
(TF) National Long-term Rating at 'BBB(tun)' and Union de
Factoring's (UF)
National Long-term Rating at 'BB(tun)'. The Outlooks on both
National Long-term
Ratings are Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Tunisian
factoring companies'
National Ratings. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness
of an issuer
relative to the best credit and to peers in the country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
TF's National ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited
probability of
support, if required, from main direct 57% shareholder, Tunisie
Leasing (TL,
BBB+(tun)/Stable/F2(tun)). While Fitch considers TF as a
strategically important
subsidiary of TL, we consider the probability of support being
provided as
limited due to TL's moderate ability to support, as reflected in
its National
Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook is in line with that on
TL's National
Long-term rating.
TF is the leading factoring company in Tunisia. It has
maintained sound asset
quality ratios through prudent loan growth. Single debtor
concentration risk is
high but this is mitigated by TF's adequate risk management
procedures and
prudent credit risk approach. Fitch considers TF's capital
ratios as
satisfactory and leverage as adequate. Profitability has been
resilient despite
increased funding costs. Liquidity is inherently tight but
remains well-managed,
despite pressures on the Tunisian financial sector.
UF's National and senior debt ratings are driven by its
standalone
creditworthiness. UF's National Long-term Rating reflects UF's
modest but
improving asset quality, adequate profitability and satisfactory
capital ratios.
It also takes into account UF's higher risk appetite and tight
liquidity. The
latter, in Fitch's opinion, benefits from ordinary support made
available by
UF's bank shareholders, in case of need.
UF's market position has strengthened over the past years in
Tunisia (45% market
share at end-1H14, up from 36% at end-2011), reflecting a more
aggressive
commercial strategy. Fitch views UF's asset quality as weak,
although it has
improved over the past years. The impaired loans ratio is high
(11.3% at
end-1H14); this, however, largely comprises legacy exposures
dating back to 2008
(around 85% of total impaired loans). The portfolio originated
post-2008 is
performing adequately. Fitch expects asset quality to slightly
improve in 2015.
Concentration risk per obligor is material, in common with the
factoring sector.
Fitch considers UF's profitability as adequate despite pressure
on net interest
margins. We expect profitability to be stable in 2015, on
increased revenues
generation and cost efficiencies. Offsetting factors include
increasing loan
impairment charges due to continued decline in write backs since
2011.
Fitch views UF's capital as satisfactory. We do not factor in
any shareholders'
support in its ratings because of UF's fragmented shareholding
base (Arab
Tunisian Bank (ATB, BB/Negative, 22.2%), Banque Nationale
Agricole (12.5%) and
Amen Bank (9.2%)) and as a result shareholder support cannot be
relied upon in
Fitch's view. The agency considers UF's liquidity as tight, due
to its reliance
on short-term debt and the lack of contingency funding plans.
However, liquidity
risk has to date been mitigated by ordinary support from its
bank shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
TF's National ratings are mostly sensitive to changes in TL's
National Ratings.
Nevertheless, they could also suffer from a material
deterioration of TL's
propensity to support TF, or benefit from a strong increase in
TL's stake in TF.
UF's National ratings and senior debt ratings could benefit from
material
improvements in asset quality as well as strengthened credit and
liquidity risk
management. A strong increase in ATB's stake in UF could result
in an upgrade of
UF's ratings. Downside risk for the ratings could result from
rapid growth
leading to material deterioration in asset quality and/or
capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
TF
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
UF
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'
