(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Hannibal Lease's
(HL) National Long-term Rating to 'BB(tun)' from 'BB-(tun)'. It
has also
affirmed seven others, Attijari Leasing (AL), Arab International
Lease (AIL),
Modern Leasing's (ML), Tunisie Leasing (TL) El Wifack Leasing
(EWL), Arab
Tunisian Lease's (ATL) and Compagnie Internationale de Leasing's
(CIL). The
Outlooks are Stable for all except ATL and CIL, which are on
Negative Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of HL's National Long-term and senior debt ratings
reflects an
improvement in capital ratios and asset quality over the last
two years, which
helped reduce HL's net exposure to credit risk.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Tunisian leasing
companies'
National Ratings. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness
of an issuer
relative to the best credit and to peers in the country. Fitch
will shortly
publish the main findings of this review in a report "Peer
Review: Tunisian
Leasing Companies".
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
ATL's, AL's, AIL's and ML's National Ratings are support-driven
while those of
TL, HL, CIL and EWL reflect their standalone creditworthiness.
ATL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited
probability of
support from its ultimate shareholder, Jordan-based Arab Bank
Plc (AB,
BBB-/Negative/bbb-), if needed, through its Tunisian subsidiary,
Arab Tunisian
Bank (ATB, BB/Negative/b). ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB,
which in turn is
64.2%-controlled by AB. Although AB has sufficient capacity to
support ATL,
Fitch believes that given AB's modest interests in ATL's capital
as a non-direct
shareholder, the probability of support is only limited. The
Negative Outlook on
ATL's National Long-term Rating reflects that on AB's Long-term
IDR.
AL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited
probability of
support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder,
the Moroccan
group Attijariwafa Bank (AWB, BB+/Stable/bb-), if needed. AL's
capital is 65.2%
held by AWB's Tunisian subsidiary, Attijari Bank Tunisie (ABT),
which in turn is
59%-controlled by the holding company Andalucarthage, which is
almost
exclusively owned by AWB. Fitch believes there is a high
propensity of support
for AL from ABT and, ultimately, AWB, if needed. However, the
probability of
support is limited given AWB's creditworthiness as indicated by
its 'bb-'
Viability Rating. Fitch considers that the Moroccan government
would provide
extraordinary support to AWB if needed, given that it is a
domestic systemically
important bank. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that cross-border
support (i.e.
support from the Moroccan government flowing through AWB to AL)
is uncertain.
Therefore, Fitch assesses AWB's capacity to support AL based on
its standalone
financial strength. ABT is not rated by Fitch.
AIL's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of moderate support that
the company could
expect to receive, if required, from its main direct
shareholder, Banque
Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from its ultimate parent, France's
Groupe BPCE
(GBPCE, A/Stable/a). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK, which in turn is
60%-owned by
GBPCE. Although GBPCE's capacity to support AIL is strong (as
reflected by its
'a' Viability Rating), Fitch views the probability of such
support as moderate
given that: a) GBPCE is not a direct majority shareholder, b)
AIL's is of
limited strategic importance to GBPCE and c) integration within
the French
banking group is weak. The Stable Outlook on AIL's National
Long-term Rating
reflects that on GBPCE's Long-term IDR.
ML's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the high propensity of
support from its
majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat (BH), if required. In
Fitch's view,
this support would ultimately be provided by the state and flow
through BH,
given BH's weak creditworthiness on a standalone basis. ML is
65.8%-owned
(directly and indirectly) by BH, which in turn is 57%-controlled
by the Tunisian
state. The Stable Outlook on ML's National Long-term Rating
reflects Fitch's
view that it would not necessarily be negatively impacted by a
one-notch
downgrade of Tunisia's Long-term local currency IDR
(BB/Negative).
TL's National Ratings reflect its leading position in the
Tunisian leasing and
factoring market, a diversified business profile, its sustained
profitability,
sound capital ratios, adequate asset quality ratios relative to
its peers and
overall prudent risk management procedures. The ratings also
take into account
the company's reliance on short-term funding and tight
liquidity, in common with
other domestic leasing companies.
HL's National Ratings reflect significant improvements in
capital ratios and
asset quality. However, the company still has a high impaired
loans ratio and
significant concentration in its loan portfolio compared with
peers. HL's
profitability is lower than the industry average, although Fitch
believes it
will improve once cost efficiencies start to make their impact.
Fitch considers
HL's liquidity as limited due to dependence on the domestic bond
market the
absence of a bank shareholder that could provide liquidity
support, if needed.
CIL's National Ratings reflect its adequate profitability and
modest asset
quality, which remains vulnerable to deterioration in the
domestic economy.
Liquidity is tight, making it prone to economic downturns.
EWL's National Ratings reflect its consistently lower risk
profile compared with
peers in managing asset quality and liquidity and its adequate
capital ratios.
Fitch views EWL's liquidity management as fairly prudent,
enhanced by potential
ordinary support from its bank shareholder, Societe Tunisienne
de Banque.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A significant increase in ATB's stake in ATL could lead to an
upgrade of the
company's National Ratings. Conversely, ATL's National Ratings
could be
downgraded if ATB reduces its ownership in ATL, or if AB
materially reduces its
interests in ATB (and subsequently in ATL). A downgrade of AB's
ratings would
also lead to a downgrade of ATL's National Ratings.
AL's National Ratings could benefit from a significant increase
in AWB's stake
in the company and closer integration with AWB. Conversely, AL's
National
Ratings could be downgraded if AWB materially reduces its
interests in ABT (and
subsequently in AL) or following a one-notch downgrade of AWB's
Viability
Rating.
AIL's National Ratings would benefit from closer ties with GBPCE
through
increasing integration within BTK. The Tunisian bank mainly
controls AIL's
commercial strategy, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks
through board and
senior committees. A decrease in BTK's control of AIL, or if
GBPCE materially
reduces its interest in BTK, could trigger a downgrade of AIL's
National
Ratings. The same would apply if GBPCE's Viability Rating is
downgraded.
A material deterioration in Fitch's opinion of BH and/or the
Tunisian state's
ability and/or propensity to support ML, resulting in lower
creditworthiness
relative to the best credit in the country, could result in a
downgrade of ML's
ratings.
The National Ratings of TL, HL, CIL and EWL are sensitive to a
material
deterioration in asset quality, leading to capital levels being
depleted. Any
diversification into higher-risk markets that would endanger the
credit
fundamentals of those companies could also trigger a rating
downgrade.
Constrained liquidity due to limited access to capital markets
or bank credit
lines could also result in downgrades.
The Negative Outlook on CIL reflects its vulnerability to a
deterioration of its
asset quality due to only acceptable capital ratios.
Following the recent public announcement of EWL's transformation
into an Islamic
bank, EWL's National Ratings could be upgraded if a large
international
strategic partner steps in as a strong shareholder. The ratings
would then
likely be driven by institutional support rather than by its
standalone risk
profile.
Upgrade potential for the other leasing companies is unlikely in
the near
future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT (TL,
ATL, CIL, AL)
TL's, ATL's, AL's and CIL's rated subordinated debt issues are
lower Tier 2
issues. Subordinated debt ratings are notched down by three
levels from the
respective companies' National Long-Term Ratings to reflect poor
recovery
prospects on this type of debt in an event of default.
The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a downgrade of
their respective
issuers' Long-term National Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Tunisian Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'
Attijari Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)'
Arab International Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Modern Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
Tunisie Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'
Hannibal Lease
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'BB(tun)' from
'BB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'BB(tun)'
from 'BB-(tun)'
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: 'affirmed at BB-(tun)'
El Wifack Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 872 25
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings', dated 30 October 2013,
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria', dated
31 January 2014,
and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 24
September 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.