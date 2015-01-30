(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hannibal Lease's (HL) National Long-term Rating to 'BB(tun)' from 'BB-(tun)'. It has also affirmed seven others, Attijari Leasing (AL), Arab International Lease (AIL), Modern Leasing's (ML), Tunisie Leasing (TL) El Wifack Leasing (EWL), Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL) and Compagnie Internationale de Leasing's (CIL). The Outlooks are Stable for all except ATL and CIL, which are on Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of HL's National Long-term and senior debt ratings reflects an improvement in capital ratios and asset quality over the last two years, which helped reduce HL's net exposure to credit risk. The rating actions follow a periodic review of Tunisian leasing companies' National Ratings. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit and to peers in the country. Fitch will shortly publish the main findings of this review in a report "Peer Review: Tunisian Leasing Companies". KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT ATL's, AL's, AIL's and ML's National Ratings are support-driven while those of TL, HL, CIL and EWL reflect their standalone creditworthiness. ATL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited probability of support from its ultimate shareholder, Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc (AB, BBB-/Negative/bbb-), if needed, through its Tunisian subsidiary, Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB, BB/Negative/b). ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB, which in turn is 64.2%-controlled by AB. Although AB has sufficient capacity to support ATL, Fitch believes that given AB's modest interests in ATL's capital as a non-direct shareholder, the probability of support is only limited. The Negative Outlook on ATL's National Long-term Rating reflects that on AB's Long-term IDR. AL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of a limited probability of support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder, the Moroccan group Attijariwafa Bank (AWB, BB+/Stable/bb-), if needed. AL's capital is 65.2% held by AWB's Tunisian subsidiary, Attijari Bank Tunisie (ABT), which in turn is 59%-controlled by the holding company Andalucarthage, which is almost exclusively owned by AWB. Fitch believes there is a high propensity of support for AL from ABT and, ultimately, AWB, if needed. However, the probability of support is limited given AWB's creditworthiness as indicated by its 'bb-' Viability Rating. Fitch considers that the Moroccan government would provide extraordinary support to AWB if needed, given that it is a domestic systemically important bank. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that cross-border support (i.e. support from the Moroccan government flowing through AWB to AL) is uncertain. Therefore, Fitch assesses AWB's capacity to support AL based on its standalone financial strength. ABT is not rated by Fitch. AIL's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of moderate support that the company could expect to receive, if required, from its main direct shareholder, Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from its ultimate parent, France's Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, A/Stable/a). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK, which in turn is 60%-owned by GBPCE. Although GBPCE's capacity to support AIL is strong (as reflected by its 'a' Viability Rating), Fitch views the probability of such support as moderate given that: a) GBPCE is not a direct majority shareholder, b) AIL's is of limited strategic importance to GBPCE and c) integration within the French banking group is weak. The Stable Outlook on AIL's National Long-term Rating reflects that on GBPCE's Long-term IDR. ML's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the high propensity of support from its majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat (BH), if required. In Fitch's view, this support would ultimately be provided by the state and flow through BH, given BH's weak creditworthiness on a standalone basis. ML is 65.8%-owned (directly and indirectly) by BH, which in turn is 57%-controlled by the Tunisian state. The Stable Outlook on ML's National Long-term Rating reflects Fitch's view that it would not necessarily be negatively impacted by a one-notch downgrade of Tunisia's Long-term local currency IDR (BB/Negative). TL's National Ratings reflect its leading position in the Tunisian leasing and factoring market, a diversified business profile, its sustained profitability, sound capital ratios, adequate asset quality ratios relative to its peers and overall prudent risk management procedures. The ratings also take into account the company's reliance on short-term funding and tight liquidity, in common with other domestic leasing companies. HL's National Ratings reflect significant improvements in capital ratios and asset quality. However, the company still has a high impaired loans ratio and significant concentration in its loan portfolio compared with peers. HL's profitability is lower than the industry average, although Fitch believes it will improve once cost efficiencies start to make their impact. Fitch considers HL's liquidity as limited due to dependence on the domestic bond market the absence of a bank shareholder that could provide liquidity support, if needed. CIL's National Ratings reflect its adequate profitability and modest asset quality, which remains vulnerable to deterioration in the domestic economy. Liquidity is tight, making it prone to economic downturns. EWL's National Ratings reflect its consistently lower risk profile compared with peers in managing asset quality and liquidity and its adequate capital ratios. Fitch views EWL's liquidity management as fairly prudent, enhanced by potential ordinary support from its bank shareholder, Societe Tunisienne de Banque. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT A significant increase in ATB's stake in ATL could lead to an upgrade of the company's National Ratings. Conversely, ATL's National Ratings could be downgraded if ATB reduces its ownership in ATL, or if AB materially reduces its interests in ATB (and subsequently in ATL). A downgrade of AB's ratings would also lead to a downgrade of ATL's National Ratings. AL's National Ratings could benefit from a significant increase in AWB's stake in the company and closer integration with AWB. Conversely, AL's National Ratings could be downgraded if AWB materially reduces its interests in ABT (and subsequently in AL) or following a one-notch downgrade of AWB's Viability Rating. AIL's National Ratings would benefit from closer ties with GBPCE through increasing integration within BTK. The Tunisian bank mainly controls AIL's commercial strategy, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks through board and senior committees. A decrease in BTK's control of AIL, or if GBPCE materially reduces its interest in BTK, could trigger a downgrade of AIL's National Ratings. The same would apply if GBPCE's Viability Rating is downgraded. A material deterioration in Fitch's opinion of BH and/or the Tunisian state's ability and/or propensity to support ML, resulting in lower creditworthiness relative to the best credit in the country, could result in a downgrade of ML's ratings. The National Ratings of TL, HL, CIL and EWL are sensitive to a material deterioration in asset quality, leading to capital levels being depleted. Any diversification into higher-risk markets that would endanger the credit fundamentals of those companies could also trigger a rating downgrade. Constrained liquidity due to limited access to capital markets or bank credit lines could also result in downgrades. The Negative Outlook on CIL reflects its vulnerability to a deterioration of its asset quality due to only acceptable capital ratios. Following the recent public announcement of EWL's transformation into an Islamic bank, EWL's National Ratings could be upgraded if a large international strategic partner steps in as a strong shareholder. The ratings would then likely be driven by institutional support rather than by its standalone risk profile. Upgrade potential for the other leasing companies is unlikely in the near future. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT (TL, ATL, CIL, AL) TL's, ATL's, AL's and CIL's rated subordinated debt issues are lower Tier 2 issues. Subordinated debt ratings are notched down by three levels from the respective companies' National Long-Term Ratings to reflect poor recovery prospects on this type of debt in an event of default. The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a downgrade of their respective issuers' Long-term National Ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Arab Tunisian Lease National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Negative National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)' Attijari Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)' Arab International Lease National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)' Modern Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' Tunisie Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)' Hannibal Lease National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'BB(tun)' from 'BB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to 'BB(tun)' from 'BB-(tun)' Compagnie Internationale de Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook Negative National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)' National subordinated debt rating: 'affirmed at BB-(tun)' El Wifack Leasing National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)' National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)' Contact: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 8790 872 25 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings', dated 30 October 2013, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 24 September 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 