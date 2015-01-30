(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wintrust
Financial
Corp.'s (WTFC) ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation reflects Fitch's view that WTFC remains a
steady performer
from an earnings perspective and that management has maintained
its consistent,
conservative risk appetite and strategy over recent periods.
While asset growth
remains fairly robust relative to peers due to the continued
strategy of buying
small community banks, Fitch observes that the company has
maintained adequate
capital ratios and has successfully integrated acquisitions, as
it has done in
the past. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
asset growth will
continue to be supported by capital retention, and asset quality
will remain
strong relative to peers.
Fitch recognizes WTFC's relatively strong asset quality compared
to similarly
rated peers and believes it is a reflection of management's
credit risk
management philosophy. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) as a portion
of loans and
real estate owned (REO) have continued a downward march,
dropping from 1.72% at
fourth quarter 2013 (4Q'13) to 1.29% at 4Q'14. This level
compares favorably to
similarly rated peers. Fitch notes that the decrease has been
accomplished with
relatively little credit loss, at just 20 basis points (bps) for
the entire year
of 2014.
Fitch also views the company's premium finance loan book as
generally positive
given its size relative to the overall loan portfolio and the
low credit losses
generated out of it. Annualized normal net charge-offs (NCOs)
related to WTFC's
property and casualty (P&C) premium finance portfolio have
averaged well-under
20bps over the last 15 quarters while the life insurance premium
finance book
has generated just 1bp of NCOs over the same time period, on
average. These two
portfolios continue to account for nearly one-third of WTFC's
loan book.
Fitch believes that WTFC is constrained at its current rating
given its tepid
earnings performance relative to higher rated peers. The
company's 2014 return
on assets (ROA) of 81bps is lower than similarly and higher
rated institutions.
However, Fitch views WTFC's performance in the context of its
lower overall risk
profile and observes that earnings are adequate to generate
capital that
supports asset growth. Fitch expects earnings to continue to lag
given its
relatively higher cost structure and higher reliance on
certificates of deposits
(CDs) compared to peers. This expectation is incorporated into
today's
affirmation and the Stable Outlook.
Further constraining the company's ratings is its geographic
concentration
within its loan book. The vast majority of WTFC's core loan book
(excluding
premium finance loans) is located in the state of Illinois with
much of it in
the greater Chicagoland area. In general, Fitch views the
Chicago market as
densely populated by banks and economically challenged which
could result in
prolonged periods of tepid earnings and elevated nonperforming
assets (NPAs)
relative to historical levels. Fitch recognizes that WTFC has
attempted to
diversify its reliance on Chicago through acquisitions of a pair
of community
banks in southeastern Wisconsin and through the continued
build-out of its
mortgage banking operation. Still, today's rating action
incorporates Fitch's
view that the company will remain concentrated in and around the
Chicagoland
area due to its strategy and business model.
With a TCE ratio of 7.8% as of 4Q'14, capital is considered
adequate relative to
others in WTFC's peer group and relative to its overall risk
profile. Regulatory
capital ratios are also considered ample. Fitch notes that
WTFC's rating not
only reflects its ability to maintain an adequate capital base
through the
cycle, but its ability to maintain capital even with strong
asset growth and its
demonstrated ability to raise capital in the private and public
markets. This
was once again evidenced in mid-2014 when the company
successfully executed a
$140 million subordinated debt offering at reasonable market
terms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative trends in earnings or a reversal in current asset
quality trends
(particularly in the premium finance book) leading to earnings
and capital
deterioration could prompt negative rating action. Furthermore,
if growth
(either through acquisition or organic) were to exceed Fitch's
comfort level,
and capital levels fell materially below their current levels,
the rating or
Outlook could be adversely impacted.
Fitch views WTFC's ratings as solidly placed at 'BBB'. However,
if earnings
performance were to improve to more in line with higher rated
peers while
management maintained its solid, conservative risk management
practices and AQ
trends maintained their positive course, Fitch could take
positive rating action
over the long term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
WTFC's IDR and VR are equalized with its operating subsidiaries
(listed below),
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should WTFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely, though, for WTFC given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WTFC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, WTFC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WTFC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WTFC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from WTFC or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by WTFC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in WTFC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
WTFC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by WTFC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in WTFC's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Wintrust Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wintrust Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Libertyville Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Northbrook Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Village Bank and Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Town Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wheaton Bank and Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
State Bank of the Lakes
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
St. Charles Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14 (Jan. 28, 2015)
--U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide (Jan. 16, 2015)
--U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Nov. 21,
2014)
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 4Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Remains
Neutral)'
(January 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014)
