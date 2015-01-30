(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed TCF
Financial Corp.'s
(TCB) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook has been revised
to Stable from
Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp. (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp. (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch notes that TCB's ratings remain toward the bottom of its
peer group,
reflecting its relatively higher risk profile across many
financial metrics as
well as a larger risk appetite.
Today's action primarily reflects Fitch's view that asset
quality, particularly
related to TCB's legacy portfolio, has stabilized with the
nonperforming asset
(NPA) bulk sale and that management has shown the ability and
willingness to
build capital in order to support balance sheet growth. Fitch's
expectation that
growth, particularly in auto finance, will continue to be
relatively high over
the coming quarters as the company continues to build out scale
but will level
out to a more normalized growth rate is incorporated into
today's action as
well.
Previously, Fitch had noted that the bank's ratio of NPAs to
total loans and
other real estate owned (OREO) was an outlier in the mid-tier
regional peer
group. While still elevated compared to higher rated banks, In
the fourth
quarter of 2014 (4Q'14), management executed on a $400 million
NPA sale which
has brought TCB's NPA levels to levels more in line with
similarly rated peers.
The action has resulted in NPAs dropping to 2.90% from 6.18% at
4Q'13. Notably,
the sale primarily consisted of legacy residential mortgages
classified as
troubled debt restructures (TDRs). Coinciding with the action,
TCB took an
additional $20 million provision related to the remaining
residential mortgage
nonperforming loans within its loan portfolio. Fitch also notes
that net
charge-offs (NCOs) on a whole nor did the transaction result in
a net loss for
the quarter as some have experienced when performing a
nonperforming bulk sale.
Fitch views this action as a credit positive as it removes a
substantial amount
of overhang from legacy strategies and should result not only in
strong credit
performance going forward but also improved earnings as costs
associated with
working out of nonperforming credits dissipates.
That said, Fitch expects NPAs and credit costs to remain
elevated in relative
terms compared to higher rated institutions over the long term.
TCB's will still
have close to $200 million in accruing TDRs, with most of them
consumer-related
which tend to be much stickier than commercial-related TDRs.
Fitch expects TCB
to maintain a reserve against the remaining accruing TDRs in
line with past
practices at around 20% of unpaid balances, a level Fitch
believes is reasonable
when considering marks taken on the announced bulk loan sale and
those announced
around the banking industry. These expectations are incorporated
in the current
rating of 'BBB-' and today's affirmation.
As expected by Fitch, TCB continues to put focus on growth in
its national
lending loan portfolio. Growth has been particularly aggressive
in the indirect
auto space. Auto loans on balance sheet have grown 55%
year-over-year to $2
billion. This growth rate in auto has outpaced nearly all
competitors that lend
in the indirect auto space and the portfolio now makes up 12% of
TCB's loan book
versus 8% a year prior. While losses relating to TCB's auto book
have been in
line with industry standards over recent periods, in Fitch's
view, the portfolio
still has yet to fully season or go through a full credit cycle.
Furthermore,
Fitch notes that growth in the portfolio is likely depressing
loss ratios from
quarter to quarter.
Mitigating some of Fitch's loan growth concerns is company's
ability to generate
and maintain a reasonable level of capital. TCB has not raised
its dividend nor
has it performed any material share repurchases like some banks
have. Instead,
management has chosen to use capital generation as a way to
support growth.
Therefore, the company's Total tier 1 Risk Based capital ratio
has increased 35
basis points (bps) to 11.8% and its Tier 1 common capital is up
44bps to 10.1%.
This type of capital retention is expected by Fitch and has been
incorporated
into the bank's current rating and the outlook.
TCB has also shown the ability to manage growth in its auto
portfolio through
the use of securitization. In 3Q'14, the company executed on an
auto
securitization of over $250 million of loans on which it
recognized a gain of
$7.4 million. In Fitch's view, the securitization transaction
primarily reflects
substantial appetite for auto-related paper by investors. The
transaction also
points toward the increased credibility of TCF within the
indirect auto lending
space. Fitch also observes that, to some extent, the transaction
shows the
infrastructure and risk management systems TCB has built over
the past few years
in order to gather and store the data necessary to execute on
such a
securitization.
Fitch notes that earnings have historically been supported by a
low-cost deposit
base which generated a relatively higher level of noninterest
income than peers.
While deposit pricing through the industry has converged to
historic lows
bringing TCB's cost of deposits in-line with peer averages,
Fitch would expect
the company's earnings to benefit relatively more in a rising
rate scenario
given the likely sticky nature of its low-balance, high volume
deposit base.
Nearly 90% of the bank's total deposits are FDIC insured, a
level relatively
greater than peers. Furthermore, while fee income generated by
TCB's deposit
base has been reduced due to consumer behavior and the Durbin
Amendment, Fitch
still expects the company to generate a relatively higher level
of income from
service charges compared to others in the peer group, a positive
rating driver.
These expectations are reflected in today's rating affirmation
and the outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch will continue to monitor credit risk and risk appetite in
TCB's growing
national lending platform in relation to those that contend in
similar lending
spaces. If Fitch observes a relative divergence of credit costs
in these
portfolios that point toward lax underwriting or monitoring and
lead to earnings
performance deterioration negative rating action is possible.
Over the rating horizon, Fitch expects TCB's absolute and
relative auto loan
production to slow given the level of growth the asset class has
experienced
since TCB got into the space at the end of 2011. However, should
auto growth
continue to outpace the industry by multiples and the book
approaches near 20%
of TCB's loan portfolio, adverse rating action could result as
Fitch would view
the exposure as significantly outsized compared to similarly
rated institutions
and outside of Fitch's expectations.
Fitch believes TCB's ratings are constrained from upward
movement in the near
term given its current business strategies and relative asset
quality. Over the
long term, if asset quality converges with higher rated peers
and credit quality
in the national lending portfolio remains in line with industry,
leading to
positive operating results, TCB's ratings or Outlook could be
positively
impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of TCB is equalized with its operating company,
TCF National
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should TCB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for TCB given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TCB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, TCB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by TCB and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from TCB or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by TCB and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in TCB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
TCB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by TCB and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in TCB's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
TCF Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'.
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
TCF National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Subordinated Debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14 (Jan. 28, 2015);
--U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide (Jan. 16, 2015);
--U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Nov. 21,
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014);
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 4Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Remains
Neutral)'
(January 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.