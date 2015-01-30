(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay
General Bancorp's
ratings at 'BB+/B'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation and
Stable Outlook reflect improving asset quality and improving
earnings.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CATY's 'BB+' IDR is reflective of the company's solid franchise
catering to
Chinese-Americans, good earnings and continued asset quality
improvement. CATY
is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is the second-largest
bank in the U.S.
that predominantly serves the Chinese-American community. These
strengths are
balanced against the company's relatively weaker liquidity
profile,
undiversified revenue base and the company's elevated credit
costs through the
cycle.
Fitch views CATY's recent acquisition of Asia Bancshares as
mildly positive for
the company. Although the acquisition is not transformative in
nature, it helps
consolidate a niche banking sector, which Fitch has believed is
in need of
consolidation (please see 'U.S. Ethnic Affinity Banks:
Asian-American Banks' at
'www.fitchratings.com' for more information). CATY's acquisition
of Asia
Bancshares will increase its NY presence from nine branches to
12 and will also
give CATY a presence in Maryland.
CATY's earnings rank near the top of the mid-tier regional bank
peer group and
is a primary ratings strength for the company. CATY's earnings
strength is
achieved primarily through lower overhead expenses compared to
peers due to its
much smaller branch network. CATY has also benefited from
negative provisions in
2014, and Fitch believes CATY can further reduce reserves as a
percentage of
gross loans going forward because reserve coverage is remains
elevated at 1.81%.
Additionally, Fitch expects modest near-term earnings
improvement as $150
million of CATY's higher high-cost, legacy repurchase agreements
expire at the
end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015. That said, Fitch
anticipates that CATY
will be able to adequately replace the term-repurchase
agreements with other
sources of funding.
Asset quality continues to improve with NPAs declining and
credit costs at low
levels. Fitch expects continued reduction of NPAs, while credit
costs remain low
in the near term. Reserve levels are strong, especially given
recent loss
history. Fitch also views CATY's risk appetite as improved since
the great
recession. Although CATY has experienced strong commercial
growth, the company
has maintained modest exposure to construction loans, which was
a primary source
of losses through the cycle.
Capital levels are strong. CATY has the second highest tangible
common equity
ratio of the group. Given the elevated levels of capital, Fitch
expects capital
to be optimized in the future. Fitch does not anticipate any
rating changes
should capital be reduced to levels in line with its peers.
Liquidity is a ratings weakness for CATY. CATY's deposit base is
more price
sensitive compared to peer banks and the company is typically
more reliant on
wholesale funding compared to peers. Because of CATY's more
price sensitive
deposit base, Fitch believes CATY has less upside in a rising
rate environment
over the medium to longer term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
CATY's ratings could be upgraded should the company maintain
solid earnings and
continue to improve asset quality metrics while not materially
increasing risk
appetite through growth or other new activities. Conversely,
CATY's ratings
could be negatively affected should Fitch view C&I growth to be
unsustainable or
indicative of aggressive lending practices. Fitch expects that
CATY will make
necessary investments required to comply with various new
regulatory rules and
requirements. CATY's ratings are sensitive to the extent any
such investments
diminish the company's financial profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should CATY's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for CATY's given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CATY has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CATY is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CATY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CATY and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from CATY or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by CATY and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in CATY's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CATY's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CATY and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in CATY's long- and
short-term IDRs.
CATY is a $11.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in
Los Angeles. The
company has a solid presence in the niche Asian American
demographics. Its
primary operations are located in California; however, the
company has branches
in New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Washington, Illinois, New
Jersey and Hong
Kong.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Cathay General Bancorp
--Long-term at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Preferred stock at 'B-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support affirmed at '5'.
Cathay Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposit at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'
--Short-term deposit at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
