CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
Horizon National
Corp.'s (FHN) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's views FHN's ratings as solidly placed at 'BBB-' The
company continues to
exhibit a strong franchise in the Southeast shown by the #2
market share in the
quality economic market of Tennessee. Furthermore, FHN's core
business lines
(regional bank and capital markets) continue to generate
reasonable capital and
absorb the risk of potential litigation risks. Finally, Fitch
notes the strength
of management's efforts to wind down the nonstrategic loan
portfolio while
minimizing credit losses.
While progress has been made over the last year in addressing
legal through an
announced agreement with Freddie Mac (FHLMC) and Fannie Mae
(FNMA) relating to
loans sold to the GSEs leading up to the crisis, Fitch believes
FHN's ratings
are constrained to their current level over the long-term given
additional legal
overhang associated with the company's former legacy business
strategy as well
as its tepid consolidated earnings performance. Furthermore,
Fitch continues to
believe that FHN's asset quality will lag that of higher-rated
peers given the
sticky nature of its nonperforming assets.
Over the past year, FHN reached agreements FHLMC and FNMA
relating to loans sold
to the GSEs between 2000-2008. While Fitch viewed the
announcements as generally
credit neutral overall, the settlements are also viewed as
positive steps
forward for FHN in getting out from under various legal
overhangs that resulted
from past national mortgage lending strategies. The current
rating and Outlook
for FHN incorporates the view that the $200 million provision
made in 3Q'13
would be sufficient to cover both GSE-related settlements and
other
idiosyncratic costs relating to legacy strategies.
Fitch expects FHN to continue to resolve outstanding legal
contingencies over
the near-to-mid-term. The company established $92 million of net
loss accruals
from 4'Q13 through 3Q'14 related to legal matters and points
toward resolution
of legacy matters. At 3Q'14, its litigation reserve had $56
million set aside to
likely cover potential payouts relating to the origination and
sale of $27
billion of private-label securitizations between 2005 and 2008.
The company is
currently subject to five securitization-related lawsuits and
three
indemnification claims.
Fitch notes FHN is also being investigated by the U.S.
Department of Justice
(DOJ) (on behalf of the Housing and Urban Development )
relating to the
underwriting of FHA loans which could result in further
settlement payouts.
The outcome and timing of these lawsuits, as well as any
lawsuits FHN could be
named apart of in the future, is presently unclear and thus not
explicitly
incorporated in FHN's current ratings. However, Fitch expects
FHN to maintain
reasonable capital levels consistent with its overall risk
profile even after
settlement of these legacy issues. This expectation is
incorporated in today's
rating action and the current Outlook.
Overall, capital remains adequate relative to similarly rated
banks and supports
FHN's current rating. At 3Q'14, FHN had an estimated Basel III
capital equity
tier 1 (CET1) of 11.4% compared to management's target of
between 8.0% and 9.0%
in a normalized, higher rate environment. Management has shown
its willingness
and ability to re-evaluate capital distribution actions, such as
pausing its
share repurchase program after the FNMA settle was announced in
3Q13, in order
to maintain its strong capital base.
FHN's core business lines have maintained adequate performance
relative to
similarly rated peers. The company's core business lines
generate a ROA of
between 80 and 100 bps any given quarter, in line with Fitch's
expectations and
at levels that generate reasonable capital. For instance, FHN's
regional bank
has generated a return on period-end assets of well-over 1% over
the last five
quarters, showing great strength in the regional bank franchise.
Fitch anticipates that FHN's core business lines will continue
to be reasonably
profitable going forward. However, given the sustained low,
short-term rate
environment, Fitch expects the bank's NIM to remain challenged
and the capital
markets business to struggle to hit the $1 million ADR goal of
management's.
This expectation is embedded in FHN's current rating of 'BBB-'.
Furthermore, Fitch expects that performance on a consolidated
basis will
continue to substantially lag higher rated peers due to the
additional costs
associated with the company's former legacy business strategy.
FHN's
nonstrategic book, while now marginally profitable, still
necessitates a higher
level of credit costs and overhead expense and will be a drag on
the bank's
consolidated earnings as long as it is a meaningful percentage
of total assets
(above 5%)
Asset quality, while improving, continues to weigh on FHN's
rating and overall
risk profile. NPAs have been reduced to under 3.0% but will
remain elevated
compared to peers given their nature. Accruing TDRs, which make
up nearly half
of the company's NPAs, primarily consist of stickier
consumer-related
restructured loans that will most likely weigh down asset
quality metrics over
the long-term. Fitch views the level of home equity loans that
will reset over
the rating horizon as a constraint for upward rating movement.
While Fitch does
not believe capital will be significantly or materially
impacted, credit costs
and nonperforming loan inflows will likely remain elevated as
borrower payments
reset from interest only to principal and interest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes FHN's ratings are reasonably situated at 'BBB-'
given core
business results and franchise strength.
Fitch will continue to monitor and assess FHN's legal risk. To
the extent that
the company continues to need to take outsized charges that
result in material
capital deterioration, negative rating action could be taken,
although this is
not expected. Material capital deterioration could mean that
core capital levels
drop to the bottom quartile of the peer group.
Given continued expectations that core earnings will be in-line
with similarly
rated peers, upward rating movement is unlikely over the near to
mid-term.
However, over the long-term, to the extent that FHN is able to
maintain capital
at adequate levels, reasonably manage legal risk and credit risk
and improve
earnings performance, positive rating action could be taken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of FHN is equalized with its operating company,
First Tennessee
Bank, NA, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which
is mandated in
the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
FHN's parent currently has a double leverage ratio in excess of
120%. When
double leverage exceeds 120%, Fitch has some discretion to notch
the holding
company down below its bank subsidiary. However, given that the
bank has
significant capital levels and that both the bank and holding
company have shown
the ability to access the capital markets, Fitch has not deemed
it necessary to
take such an action. Furthermore, the holding company currently
has four
quarters of coverage in cash, which aids in meeting near-term
obligations.
Should FHN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FHN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FHN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FHN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FHN and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from FHN or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by FHN and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in FHN's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FHN's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FHN and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in FHN's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
First Horizon National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-'';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Senior debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Capital II
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
