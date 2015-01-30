(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BOK
Financial (BOKF)
ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation reflects
BOKF's consistent performance and strong overall financial
profile relative to
Fitch's mid-tier regional banking peers.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West
Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of
Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT),
People's United
Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp. (TCB),
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust Financial
Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BOKF's ratings and Outlook reflect the
company's stable
performance and continued strength in nearly every financial
profile metric
relative to mid-tier regional banking peers. The bank has
consistently reported
above-peer-average credit quality while conservatively managing
a sound capital
base. BOKF's liquidity and funding profile is also better than
peers with total
loans-to-deposits amongst the lowest in the group at 63%.
Furthermore, BOKF's
earnings are one of the strongest and most diverse of the
mid-tier group. Return
on average assets and return on average equity for year-end 2014
totalled 1.06%
and 9.20%, respectively, with nearly half of revenue occurring
from
fee-generating business.
Since last review, BOKF has continued to conservatively manage
capital levels
while improving asset quality modestly. Leverage and total risk
based capital
ratios remain healthy at 9.96% and 14.61% at fourth-quarter
(4Q'14). The bank's
tangible common equity and tier 1 common ratios were also above
peer averages at
10.08% and 13.29%, respectively, for 4Q'14. Nonperforming assets
(not guaranteed
by U.S. government agencies) totalled 0.92% of outstanding loans
and repossessed
assets at 4Q'14. Net charge-offs to average assets have remained
under 1% since
2009 and totalled to a net recovery of 6 basis points (bps) for
year-end 2014.
BOKF's sound credit quality and ample capital levels are offset
by the bank's
outsized exposure to the energy sector in Oklahoma and Texas.
While BOKF has
maintained relatively strong credit quality throughout the
economic cycle and
multiple periods of oil price volatility, BOKF is at near
historic lows on
nonperforming assets and net charge-off ratios. As a result,
Fitch expects BOKF
to experience some level of asset quality deterioration over the
intermediate
term. However, given BOKF's energy and geographic
concentrations, Fitch notes
this decline may be more pronounced if oil prices remain
depressed through the
end of the 2015.
As discussed in Fitch's Special Report "U.S. Banks: The Risks
with Energy
Slide", Fitch believes that most of its rated U.S. banks with
exposure to the
energy sector should be able to withstand the recent decline in
energy prices
over the near term. In Fitch's view, BOKF is better positioned
from an
underwriting standpoint than many marginal lenders in the sector
due to its core
competency in the energy sector and long history of conservative
risk culture.
For example, BOKF typically underwrites to lower oil prices and
lends to more
established companies with lower levels of leverage.
Additionally, most of
BOKF's borrowers hedge their oil exposures over a 1-to-2-year
horizon, reducing
the effect of volatile crude prices using futures contracts that
lock in fuel
prices in advance.
The main risk for BOKF would be a prolonged period of severely
depressed energy
prices. While BOKF's projects minimal loss in a scenario where
oil prices are
sustained at $45 per barrel through 2H'16, Fitch believes there
may be some
weakness in loan performance tied to energy and a potential rise
in provisions
for credit losses if energy prices remain depressed. Partially
offsetting this
concern is Fitch's view that BOKF's capital levels provide a
sufficient buffer
against losses in excess of management's projections.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BOKF is currently one of the highest rated banks within Fitch's
Mid-Tier Bank
Peer Group. As such, upward rating potential is limited.
Conversely, negative
rating action may ensue should BOKF experience asset quality
deterioration that
results in material increases in credit losses that impact
earnings and capital
levels.
As discussed, most of the economies BOKF serve are considered to
be highly
correlated to the energy industry. Fitch notes that structural
stresses may
materialize in BOKF's markets if oil prices remain under
pressure over the next
12 to 18 months. Should credit losses begin to exceed long-term
averages or
peer levels due to a prolonged decline in oil prices, negative
pressure on
BOKF's ratings and Outlook may occur. Additionally, a rapid
increase in
utilization rates on lines of credit in higher risk energy
segments such as
service providers may suggest borrower stress and prompt a
rating review in the
near- to intermediate-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should BOKF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for BOKF, given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOKF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BOKF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOKF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BOKF and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from BOKF or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by BOKF and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BOKF's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of BOKF's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs are equalized
across the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those
of BOKF to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BOKF's IDRs.
To the extent that one of BOKF's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from BOKF's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BOKF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BOKF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in BOKF's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
BOK Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
BOKF, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposit at 'A+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
