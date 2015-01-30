(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Iceland's
Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB' and 'BBB+',
respectively.
The issue ratings on Iceland's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BBB' and 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling
has been
affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
High
The extension of the bond maturities on the loan between
Landsbankinn hf. and
LBI hf. (which is managing the winding-up of Landsbanki Islands
hf. following
its collapse in 2008) will cut Iceland's private foreign-debt
service burden
over the next three years, reducing the risk of balance of
payment pressures,
and improving external financing sustainability. According to
central bank
estimates, the bond renegotiation has reduced Icelandic
residents' foreign debt
service up to 2018 by ISK124bn (around 6.5% of 2014 GDP).
The extension agreement coincided with the approval of capital
control
exemptions allowing the priority creditors of LBI outside
Iceland to be paid
out. The estimated amount of these payments is around ISK400bn.
Fitch believes that the bond renegotiation and approval of
capital control
exemptions are important steps in the long process of the
removal of the capital
controls that have been in place since 2008. We expect to see
further concrete
steps in this process over the next two years.
Medium
Public finances improved significantly in 2014. Fitch estimates
that the general
government balance for 2014 was 0.1% of GDP, up from -1.7% in
2013 - the first
budget surplus since 2007. The budgetary performance in 2014 was
boosted by
one-off factors. These are expected to unwind to a large extent
over the next
two years, leading to small deficits of 0.8% and 0.5% of GDP in
2015 and 2016.
Iceland has recorded primary surpluses since 2012, averaging
just over 3% of
GDP.
We estimate that the government debt to GDP ratio fell back to
82% in 2014 from
86.3% in 2013. We expect the debt ratio to fall to 77.7% in 2015
and 71.3% in
2016, underpinned by large primary surpluses and strong nominal
GDP growth. Our
2016 debt forecast takes into account the government's intention
to pay down
half of the USD1bn bond (around 3.3% of 2014 GDP) maturing that
year out of its
sizeable deposits, which stood at around 23% of GDP at 3Q14.
Iceland's 'BBB' ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The ratings are underpinned by a very high level of income per
capita compared
with rating peers (USD52,000 compared with the 'BBB' median of
USD10,600), and
indicators of human development and governance more akin to the
highest-rated
sovereigns.
The legacy of the financial crisis weighs on Iceland's external
position.
External liabilities are much higher than those of rating peers,
pending the
resolution of the estates of the old banks. In 2014, net
external debt
(including the bank estates) was estimated to be almost
four-and-a-half times
GDP (in comparison, the 'BBB' median was 4.6%).
Capital controls remain in place, and weigh on Iceland's credit
profile. The
Icelandic authorities believe that the removal of capital
controls is contingent
on avoiding excessive balance of payments pressures arising from
the unwinding
of 'locked-in' ISK assets owned by non-residents (amounting to
around EUR2bn, or
15.5% of GDP) or the mismatch of between domestic claims and
assets of the
failed bank estates.
Despite the improvement in 2014, public finances remain a rating
weakness. The
government debt to GDP ratio estimated at end-2014 was more than
double the peer
rating median of 40%. State guarantees are sizeable, amounting
to around 62% of
GDP (three-quarters of these are accounted for by the Housing
Finance Fund).
Domestic demand took over from net trade as the driver of
economic growth in
Iceland in 2014. We believe domestic demand - especially private
consumption and
investment - will remain the driver of economic growth over the
next two years.
We estimate that full-year GDP growth in 2014 was 1.9%, and that
growth will
pick up to average 3.2% this year and 3.0% in 2016. Domestic
demand-driven
growth will push down on the current account over the next two
years - we expect
the current account surpluses of the past two years to turn to a
small deficit
of 0.4% of GDP by 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to an upgrade
include:
-Further concrete steps in the process of lifting capital
controls, for example
with agreements with the failed bank estates.
-Continued steady falls in the public debt and external debt
ratios.
-A longer track record of monetary and exchange rate stability
in the context of
continued economic growth.
Developments that could lead, individually or collectively, to
negative rating
action are:
-Failure to implement concrete steps in liberalising capital
controls.
-Crystallisation of significant contingent liabilities from the
financial
system, especially the Housing Finance Fund (HFF), above the
amounts already
assumed in Fitch's debt sensitivity analysis.
-Weakening public debt dynamics, either from a weakened
commitment to fiscal
consolidation or a worse than expected economic performance
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
For its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a nominal GDP
growth rate of
5%, an average primary balance of 3.4% of GDP, an average
effective interest
rate of 6% and an annual nominal exchange rate depreciation of
2% over
2017-2023. We assume an equity injection by the government to
HFF equivalent to
0.3% of GDP in 2015, and 0.2% of GDP in the four years
thereafter. Under these
assumptions, gross government debt as a share of GDP would
decline to 57% by
2023.
Fitch assumes that the review of the legislative framework of
the Central Bank
of Iceland will safeguard the independence, financial soundness
and
accountability of the central bank and its decision-making
bodies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Iceland - Rating
Action Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.