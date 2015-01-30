(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) The latest edition of Fitch Ratings' 'Inside Credit' newsletter focuses on the impact of the ECB's quantitative easing program on bank loan growth, and the results of Fitch's semi-annual credit outlook. The ECB's quantitative easing program may reduce banks' downside risk from prolonged deflation if not materially boost eurozone banks' earnings or kick-start lending in the bloc. Fitch believes any improvements will likely be temporary unless bank balance sheets are freed up for more lending or structural reforms raise real and sustainable economic growth. 'We think QE is unlikely to stimulate lending in the eurozone's crisis-hit economies, despite the start of rebalancing and recovery in some countries,' says Bridget Gandy, Managing Director, Financial Institutions. 'The economic outlook is still fragile, so demand for credit is likely to remain subdued, and tighter regulatory requirements are making loan growth more difficult for banks.' 'Inside Credit' also highlights Fitch's first Credit Outlook of the year, which showed stabilized Rating Outlooks across most sectors in 2014, led by sovereigns. Financial Institutions were the exception to this trend, as lower sovereign support for banks is expected to drive downgrades in the first half of 2015. 'Global growth will be driven by a buoyant U.S. economy in 2015, offsetting weaker growth in the eurozone, Japan and many large emerging markets including Brazil, China and Russia,' said Monica Insoll, Managing Director, Credit Market Research. 'This year, ratings risks will likely come from M&A activity and geopolitical events.' Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: -CLO management expansion requires more investor scrutiny -U.S. high yield default rate stays below average -What could drive negative European MMF yields? -Broadening Spanish recovery -Earnings mixed for big U.S. banks; Eyes on oil, rates -What supports Canadian banks' high ratings? -Saudi succession smooth; Oil price and response in focus -Race between reform and systemic risks in China 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Contact: Alyssa Castelli Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 212-908-0540 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.