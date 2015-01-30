(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) The latest edition of Fitch
Ratings' 'Inside
Credit' newsletter focuses on the impact of the ECB's
quantitative easing
program on bank loan growth, and the results of Fitch's
semi-annual credit
outlook.
The ECB's quantitative easing program may reduce banks' downside
risk from
prolonged deflation if not materially boost eurozone banks'
earnings or
kick-start lending in the bloc. Fitch believes any improvements
will likely be
temporary unless bank balance sheets are freed up for more
lending or structural
reforms raise real and sustainable economic growth.
'We think QE is unlikely to stimulate lending in the eurozone's
crisis-hit
economies, despite the start of rebalancing and recovery in some
countries,'
says Bridget Gandy, Managing Director, Financial Institutions.
'The economic
outlook is still fragile, so demand for credit is likely to
remain subdued, and
tighter regulatory requirements are making loan growth more
difficult for
banks.'
'Inside Credit' also highlights Fitch's first Credit Outlook of
the year, which
showed stabilized Rating Outlooks across most sectors in 2014,
led by
sovereigns. Financial Institutions were the exception to this
trend, as lower
sovereign support for banks is expected to drive downgrades in
the first half of
2015.
'Global growth will be driven by a buoyant U.S. economy in 2015,
offsetting
weaker growth in the eurozone, Japan and many large emerging
markets including
Brazil, China and Russia,' said Monica Insoll, Managing
Director, Credit Market
Research. 'This year, ratings risks will likely come from M&A
activity and
geopolitical events.'
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
-CLO management expansion requires more investor scrutiny
-U.S. high yield default rate stays below average
-What could drive negative European MMF yields?
-Broadening Spanish recovery
-Earnings mixed for big U.S. banks; Eyes on oil, rates
-What supports Canadian banks' high ratings?
-Saudi succession smooth; Oil price and response in focus
-Race between reform and systemic risks in China
'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings'
noteworthy content,
selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly
edition,
distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here:
here
Contact:
Alyssa Castelli
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
212-908-0540
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
