(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O.' s (Vakifbank; BBB-/Stable/bbb-) USD500m fixed
rate resettable
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes due 2025 a final rating of
'BB+'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating which Fitch
assigned to the
notes on 16 January 2015 (see 'Fitch Rates Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi's Basel
III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'BB+(EXP)'').
The notes (ISIN: XS1175854923) are issued under Vakifbank's GMTN
programme. They
will mature on 3 February 2025 but have a call date on 3
February 2020. They pay
an annual coupon of 6.875%, which will be reset on the call
date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subject to permanent full or partial write-down
upon the
occurrence of a non-viability event (NVE). An NVE is defined as
occurring when
the bank has incurred losses and has become, or is likely to
become, non-viable
as determined by the local regulator, the Banking and Regulatory
Supervision
Authority (BRSA). The bank will be deemed non-viable when it
reaches the point
at which either the BRSA determines that its operating license
is to be revoked
and the bank should be liquidated, or the rights of Vakifbank's
shareholders,
and the management and supervision of the bank, should be
transferred to the
authorities.
In the event of an NVE, the notes, along with any other parity
(tier 2)
loss-absorbing instruments, will be subject to write-down. Such
write-downs will
be made pro rata with other parity instruments. Write-down of
the notes would
take place following absorption of losses by equity and any
junior (tier 1)
securities. Vakifbank currently does not have any parity
loss-absorbing
instruments or tier 1 securities outstanding.
The notes are rated one notch below Vakifbank's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb-',
in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid Securities". The notching includes zero notches for
non-performance
risk and one notch for loss severity.
Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental non-performance
risk, as the
agency believes that write-down of the notes will only occur
once the point of
non-viability is reached and there is no coupon flexibility
prior to
non-viability.
The one notch for loss severity reflects Fitch's view of
below-average recovery
prospects for the notes in case of an NVE. Fitch has applied one
notch, rather
than two, for loss severity, as partial, and not solely full,
write-down of the
notes is possible. In Fitch's view, there is some uncertainty as
to the extent
of losses the notes would face in case of an NVE given that this
would be
dependent on the size of the operating losses incurred by the
bank and any
measures taken by the authorities to help restore the bank's
viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from Vakifbank's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to a change in the VR. The notes' rating is also
sensitive to a change
in notching due to a revision in Fitch's assessment of the
probability of the
notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in
Vakifbank's VR, or
in its assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 203 530 1464
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 203 530 1253
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+ 7495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 17
January 2015 and
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
