(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Quarterly Bank Trends 4Q14 here LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Rating actions were more prevalent for emerging-market than for developed-market banks in 4Q14, Fitch Ratings says. Rating actions were also more negative on average for banks in emerging markets than in developed markets, particularly due to more challenging economic environments and negative sovereign rating actions. But overall upgrades and downgrades were relatively balanced in the quarter. Most IDR downgrades in the quarter were in emerging markets, particularly in the Americas and Europe. The downgrade of the Venezuelan sovereign resulted in seven IDR downgrades. European emerging-market bank downgrades were more spread out, with four in Russia, two in Hungary and one in Kazakhstan. But the one-third increase in emerging-market Negative Outlooks largely arose from Russian banks. A weakening economy resulted in our revision of the Outlooks on 20 mid-sized Russian banks to Negative in 4Q14. Most other rated Russian banks were already on Negative Outlook, either because their ratings were linked to those of the Russian sovereign or because of bank-specific negative trends in their stand-alone credit profiles. In January 2015 we downgraded 30 Russian and Russian-owned institutions by one notch, following a negative rating action on the sovereign. Overall developed-market bank rating migration was slightly positive. But developed-market banks continue to have a greater proportion of Negative Outlooks or Watches. Around a quarter of developed-market bank IDRs are on Negative Outlook. This is chiefly due to our view that the likelihood of sovereign support without senior debt bail-in is diminishing, particularly in the US and the EU. This led us to revise the Outlooks of more than 50 banking groups' IDRs to Negative from Stable in March 2014, predominantly in the EU. We expect to downgrade the IDRs on most of these banks to the level of their Viability Ratings by mid-2015. See our report "Global Quarterly Bank Ratings Trends 4Q14", published today on www.fitchratings.com for more details on bank ratings trends.