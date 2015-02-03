(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings on
three Thai medium-sized banks: Bank of Ayudhya Public Company
Limited (BAY),
Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TBANK), and TMB Bank
Public Company
Limited (TMB). Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on TBANK's
parent Thanachart
Capital Public Company Limited (TCAP), and revised the Outlooks
on TBANK's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National Long-Term
Rating to Stable
from Negative.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn TBANK's Long-Term and
Short-Term IDRs,
Support Rating, and Support Rating Floor, and TCAP's Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor. These ratings are withdrawn as they are no longer
considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of BAY, TBANK and TMB reflect their
reasonable
domestic franchises as medium-sized commercial banks in
Thailand. The banks are
the fifth, sixth, and seventh largest banks respectively, with
deposit market
shares in excess of 5.0%.
The operating environment remains weak and is an important
factor for the VRs.
There are no clear signs of a robust economic recovery, and
there are high
levels of private-sector leverage. These external factors could
pressure asset
quality at all three banks.
BAY's integration with the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.'s
(BTMU; A/Stable)
Bangkok branch in January 2015 will lead to a more diversified
portfolio and
greater strength in corporate banking. Fitch believes that
capitalisation should
remain adequate for growth.
TBANK's overall credit profile remains satisfactory and in line
with
similarly-rated regional peers, despite the weak operating
conditions recently
seen in its core hire purchase business. TBANK also benefits
from ordinary
support from its 49% shareholder the Bank of Nova Scotia
(AA-/Stable), which
includes management and operational support as well as an
uncommitted credit
facility.
TMB's ratings are supported by continued improvements in its
financial
performance. TMB's earning further improved in 2014, while its
NPL ratio has
declined and its reserve coverage ratio is among the highest in
the industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
BAY's VR could be pressured by a significant decline in
capitalisation or loan
loss reserve buffers. Meanwhile, there could be upside to the VR
if the
integration with BTMU results in a stronger profitability and
capitalisation
measures, although Fitch views that operational and
implementation challenges
from the integration are high.
TBANK's recent sound performance, including improvements in
capitalisation and
asset quality has reduced the risk of a downgrade and led to the
revision in the
Outlook. However, the VR would face pressure if there was a
significant reversal
of recent improvements in asset quality, leverage, and
liquidity. Any
indications of reduced ordinary support from Bank of Nova Scotia
to TBANK could
also have a negative ratings impact.
TMB's VR could be hurt by a major deterioration in TMB's
financial performance
from a weak economy or from an increase in the bank's risk
appetite. Meanwhile,
the bank's ability to maintain or improve its financial
performance and a clear
improvement in its domestic franchise would be positive to the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and Senior Debt
BAY's IDRs, National Ratings, and senior debt rating reflects
the strong
probability of support from BTMU, its 76.9% shareholder. Fitch
considers BAY a
strategically important subsidiary of BTMU, and a key part of
the group's
regional banking strategy.
TBANK and TMB's IDRs, National Ratings, and Senior Debt are
driven by their VRs.
The revision of TBANK's rating Outlook to Stable from Negative
reflects Fitch's
expectation that TBANK could manage through the weak operating
environment as
evidenced in its performance in 2014. Fitch also believes
TBANK's improved loan
loss reserve coverage and Tier 1 capital are satisfactory
buffers against the
downside risks.
TCAP's National Ratings are notched down from its core operating
subsidiary
TBANK, to reflect its structural subordination, and the presence
of large
minority interests. The Outlook matches that of TBANK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and Senior Debt
BAY's Long-Term IDR is already at the Country Ceiling, while its
National
Long-Term Rating is the highest on the national scale. However,
the ratings may
be impacted by any perceived reduction in BTMU's propensity to
support BAY, such
as through a material reduction in shareholding, although such
an action appears
unlikely in the short-term. A downgrade at BTMU could also have
a similar
negative impact on BAY's ratings.
The IDRs and National Ratings of TBANK and TMB would be impacted
by any changes
in their VRs.
Any change in TBANK's National Ratings could have a
corresponding impact on
TCAP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
TBANK's and TMB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floors (SRF)
reflect that
they are of some systemic importance to the financial sector,
with a moderate
probability of state support in case of need, although such
probability is
likely to be lower compared to the top-four commercial banks in
Thailand.
BAY's Support Rating is driven by institutional factors,
reflecting Fitch's view
on its strategic importance to the BTMU group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Any very significant change to the market shares of TBANK and
TMB could have an
impact on the Support Rating and SRF of the banks, although
Fitch believes this
would be unlikely in the short to medium term.
Any reduction in BAY's level of importance to the BTMU group
could lead to a
change in its Support Rating, though given the group's recent
moves to increase
its shareholding in BAY this appears unlikely in the short term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated debt
BAY's legacy (Basel II) subordinated debt is rated at
'AA+(tha)', one notch
below BAY's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)' to take into
account their
subordination in the capital structure.
TMB's Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below TMB's
National Rating to
reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to senior
unsecured instruments
arising from their subordinated status. Key terms of the notes
include a partial
rather than mandatory full write-down feature, and there is no
going-concern
loss absorption features.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated debt
BAY's subordinated debt would be impacted by changes in its
support-driven
National Rating.
TMB's subordinated notes would be impacted by any changes in its
stand-alone
credit profile, which would impact the National Rating.
